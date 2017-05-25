Tasman club rugby player dies after cardiac arrest during game

A Tasman club rugby player has passed away after suffering cardiac arrest during a game on Saturday.

New Zealand Rugby announced today that 22-year-old Bevan Moody passed away this morning.

He is survived by his partner Kendra and his two-year-old daughter Maddison.

Moody had been in an induced coma in Nelson Hospital since Saturday evening.

The young prop suffered cardiac arrest in the second half of the match between Nelson Club and Waitohi and stopped breathing.

It is the second rugby related death in as many weeks across the country.

19-year-old Wellington club player Daniel Baldwin died last Wednesday after suffering an injury in a game the previous weekend.

Moody played for the New Zealand Barbarians in 2013 and was a trialist for the New Zealand under-20s side the following season.

Bevan's club Coach and mentor, Tonga Taumoefolau, who has been at his side since the incident, says Bevan will be remembered as a family man, with a strong family connection, who embraced being the best father, brother and son.

"Bevan was an active rugby player with Marlborough Boys College First XV, Waitohi and various representative teams, he had unique abilities as a scrummager and had the physique to be a star on the rugby field.

"His team embraced him as a teammate who was hard-working on the playing field; a committed and loyal team player. He just loved playing rugby. Bevan was called "Bear" for his imposing physique, and was a much-loved team mate at every level he played."

Tasman Rugby CEO Tony Lewis said Moody's death was a shock for eveyone involved.

"The thoughts of everyone in the Tasman rugby community are with Bevan's partner and family. This is a devastating time and our support and prayers are with them," said Lewis.

"This is a massive shock to all of us. We are a tight-knit community and the death of someone so young has hit hard in his club and across Tasman rugby.

"Bevan had a solid rugby future ahead of him. He's been a New Zealand Under 20 trialist and was on the fringes of the Tasman Makos. He was well known and liked, and is a huge loss."

- NZ Herald