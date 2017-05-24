6:06pm Wed 24 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Rugby: Safety first for Charlie Ngatai and the Chiefs

Charlie Ngatai played one game for the Chiefs after returning from a long lay-off. Photo / Getty
Charlie Ngatai played one game for the Chiefs after returning from a long lay-off. Photo / Getty

The Chiefs are taking a precautionary approach with Charlie Ngatai.

The All Blacks and Chiefs midfielder missed last week's loss to the Crusaders with a headache, and isn't in the 23 to play the Blues on Friday.

Chiefs assistant coach Neil Barnes says with Ngatai's history, they just want to be sure.

Meanwhile the Chiefs have dropped Japanese captain Michael Leitch for Friday's game, with Liam Messam taking his spot. Barnes says Messam has earned a start and has been training well, while Leitch's recent performances have opened the door.

In the other changes to the side, Johnny Faauli's will start at second five, forcing Anton Lienert-Brown to centre.

Chiefs team to play Blues at Eden Park on Friday night:

1. Kane Hames
2. Nathan Harris
3. Nepo Laulala
4. Dominic Bird
5.

Brodie Retallick
6. Mitchell Brown
7. Sam Cane (co-captain)
8. Liam Messam
9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow
10. Aaron Cruden (co-captain)
11. James Lowe
12. Johnny Faauli
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Tim Nanai-Williams
15. Damian McKenzie

Reserves: Hika Elliot, Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Atu Moli, Taleni Seu, Lachlan Boshier, Jonathan Taumateine, Solomon Alaimalo, Shaun Stevenson

- Radio Sport

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 24 May 2017 19:04:30 Processing Time: 23ms