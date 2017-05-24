Rugby: Safety first for Charlie Ngatai and the Chiefs

The Chiefs are taking a precautionary approach with Charlie Ngatai.

The All Blacks and Chiefs midfielder missed last week's loss to the Crusaders with a headache, and isn't in the 23 to play the Blues on Friday.

Chiefs assistant coach Neil Barnes says with Ngatai's history, they just want to be sure.

Meanwhile the Chiefs have dropped Japanese captain Michael Leitch for Friday's game, with Liam Messam taking his spot. Barnes says Messam has earned a start and has been training well, while Leitch's recent performances have opened the door.

In the other changes to the side, Johnny Faauli's will start at second five, forcing Anton Lienert-Brown to centre.

Chiefs team to play Blues at Eden Park on Friday night:

1. Kane Hames

2. Nathan Harris

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Dominic Bird

5.

Brodie Retallick

6. Mitchell Brown

7. Sam Cane (co-captain)

8. Liam Messam

9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow

10. Aaron Cruden (co-captain)

11. James Lowe

12. Johnny Faauli

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Tim Nanai-Williams

15. Damian McKenzie

Reserves: Hika Elliot, Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Atu Moli, Taleni Seu, Lachlan Boshier, Jonathan Taumateine, Solomon Alaimalo, Shaun Stevenson

- Radio Sport