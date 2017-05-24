New captain of the Springboks revealed

Warren Whiteley has been confirmed as the new captain of the Springboks.

The Lions loose forward takes over from hooker Adriaan Strauss, who retired from international rugby at the end of last season, and will be the 58th player to lead the Springboks in tests.

Utility back Francois Steyn returns to the squad for the test series against France next month for the first time in five years, while Toulon number eight Duane Vermeulen also returns.

There are eight uncapped players in the 31-strong squad.

Springboks squad:

Forwards

Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ruan Dreyer, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohoje, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Lizo Gqoboka, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Duane Vermeulen, Warren Whiteley (captain)

Backs

Lukhanyo Am, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Damian de Allende, Francois Hougaard, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Rudy Paige, Raymond Rhule, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Frans Steyn

