Georgia on New Zealand Under 20's minds

The New Zealand Under 20s fly out for Georgia tomorrow night primed to reclaim the Junior World Championship they last won in 2015.

It is a venture into the unknown, but management have been in contact with Georgia's Kiwi coach Milton Haig, who has been selling the place like it is Hawaii. There won't be much time for beach-going or sight-seeing, however, as New Zealand's 28-strong squad will be focused on beating Scotland, Italy and Ireland in their pool before the playoffs.

Blues first five/fullback Stephen Perofeta was unavailable for selection. He had been injured for several months, but has scored five tries in the last two games for Auckland club Ponsonby. It is believed the Blues made the final call on his status, and he joins Jordie Barrett as key players to remain in New Zealand. They still have good options, however, to run the cutter, with Tiaan Falcon, Orbyn Leger and Josh McKay all well-equipped, while Will Jordan and McKay are viable fullback options.

There were, happily, no injuries since the squad was named after New Zealand had swept the Oceania Under 20 series earlier this month. Roughly half the players topped up their recent minutes with club appearances.

"We look at that as a real positive. It's very rare to take a group over to the Oceanias and have (virtually) the same group involved at the World Cup. The continuity and clarity are there," says attack coach Willie Rickards.

The squad reassembled on Sunday in Mt Maunganui and while Rickards would have liked more time, he is satisfied they have covered off a lot of detail.

The three wins in Australia were a good opportunity to test combinations and strategies, though they would like to have been tested more to prepare for moments where things get tight in Georgia. No one doubts that this squad can play high octane rugby, and the Georgian climate should be conducive to that style, but there are variables, such as opposition tactics and refereeing, which will require flexible thinking on the go.

While several of the players, not to mention management, may be eyeing up the third pool match against Ireland as an opportunity to get one back on the 2016 reverse, Rickards is urging caution.

"Scotland are first up. They are very set-piece dominant and will have the mindset of trying to scrum and drive lineouts," he says.

Scotland was fifth in the Under 20 Six Nations, while Italy was last and Ireland fourth. The latter have injury concerns.

All New Zealand's pool games are in the city of Kutaisi, which is in the west of country, not that far from the Black Sea. They return to the capital of Tbilisi for the playoffs. As ever, it is a cut-throat, three-pool, 12-team format and the only guarantee of semifinal qualification is winning your pool, which New Zealand failed to do, to their cost, in 2014 and 2016.

The opening clash with Scotland is on May 31 at 9pm NZT.

