Rugby: Kieran Read tipped to re-sign with NZ Rugby

All Blacks captain Kieran Read is expected to confirm his resigning with New Zealand Rugby tomorrow.

Read is having a press conference at his old school, Rosehill College, where it's understood he will reveal he has re-signed until the 2019 World Cup.

The 31-year-old No 8, eyeing his 98th test, made his debut against Scotland in November 2008.

He joins a group of current All Blacks, including Sam Whitelock, Ben Smith, Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick and Julian Savea, who have already committed to New Zealand at least until the cup.

