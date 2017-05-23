Rugby: Former All Blacks great keen to billet Lions fans

By Campbell Burnes

How would you fancy staying with an All Blacks legend for a few days to open the Lions tour rather than copping a price gouge at a local motel or hotel?

Former All Blacks centre Bruce Robertson has made a genuine offer for up to four touring rugby fans to stay at the Whangarei home of he and wife Nellie in and around the June 3 opener against the NZ Barbarians Provincial XV. His home is only 5-10 minutes from Toll Stadium.

It is all part of the 'Stay with Locals' initiative created by the International Rugby Club for this Lions tour. It is a throwback to the good old days when many rugby people were billeted with local families on rugby trips. Sadly, the practice has fallen away, but was given fresh impetus by former All Blacks captain Wayne 'Buck' Shelford, who sounded the call 'Bring back Billetting' in February, mindful of the positive experiences he and the 1987 All Blacks enjoyed prior to the first Rugby World Cup. Like Robertson, Shelford is a founding member of the IRC, whose mantra is: 'We exist to celebrate the social side of rugby, nurture its mateship and give back to grassroots.'

That giving back to grassroots is made tangible via the nightly fee charged going directly to the host's preferred rugby club. Robertson has chosen Ardmore-Marist, as he played all his club rugby for Ardmore when he was at Counties from 1971-82.

"When we went on tour with the All Blacks in 1972, some of the guys' families met local people on the street, and they offered for them to come and stay. Opening your home to like-minded rugby folk is a great way to meet new people and establish lasting friendships," says Robertson.

"It's good to have some active participation in the tour and it's good to support my old club. That's the positive thing, that the rugby clubs actually benefit from it."

Interest is ramping up in Whangarei, with less than a fortnight before the clash at Toll Stadium, once known as Okara Park.

"Everyone's really excited about the game. I heard ticket sales are going well," says Robertson, who works as a rugby development officer for the Northland Rugby Union. He is tipping the All Blacks to win the test series, as they have done all bar once against the Lions.

With many of the accommodation providers across New Zealand now at capacity, this is another way to host the expected 20,000 travelling visitors. Stay with Locals allows rugby clubs, their members and supporters to register their available beds with the IRC, who will then promote these beds on their Rugby Safari website and app. Travelling Lions fans will be able to find suitable beds in towns and cities across New Zealand and also identify which clubs they're going to be supporting when they pay their nightly accommodation fee.

Robertson's only active involvement with Lions tours came in 1977 (he was a Counties rookie in 1971) when he played three of the four tests for the All Blacks, plus the Counties-Thames Valley match. He even snapped one of his two test career dropped goals in the third test at Carisbrook. It was the final act of the match.

"I had an opportunity, so I thought I'd have a crack at it," he says, simply.

One of those he marked was Ian McGeechan, a fine coach who later led the Lions to glory, but also a clever centre.

"Kiwis are great hosts and this is an opportunity to showcase that whilst giving back to the grassroots of our great game," says Tony Molloy of the IRC.

"We want travelling Lions fans to have an amazing and authentic Kiwi experience, not only

through watching some historic rugby, but by experiencing the great hospitality of Kiwi rugby families." he says.

The IRC have a whole range of activities planned for the Lions tour, including a giant world record haka attempt in Rotorua on June 17, four Crafternoons featuring craft local beers and Legends @ The Local events with some high profile IRC members such as Justin Collins, Duane Monkley and Murray Mexted.

The IRC are taking donations of beds and Stay with Local requests now here.

The app is now available for download on android and iOS.

For further info on how to download the app, visit here.

