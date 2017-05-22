New Zealand sevens tournament to move to Hamilton

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " Hamilton will host the New Zealand leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series from 2018, replacing Wellington which has hosted the two-day tournament for 18 years.

The Wellington Sevens were once one of the biggest events on the New Zealand sporting calendar and tickets sold out within minutes. But crowds have dwindled in recent years and this season's tournament was run at a loss.

New Zealand Rugby on Monday confirmed Hamilton as the venue for the tournament in 2018 and 2019.

General manager of sevens, Steve Dunbar, said Hamilton was seen as the best of several would-be hosts.

Dunbar said "there was not one single thing that resulted in the downturn of Wellington. We've got to learn from these mistakes and bring all the good things here to Hamilton."