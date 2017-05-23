8:24am Tue 23 May
Billy Vunipola out of Lions tour of NZ, replaced by Haskell

LONDON (AP) " Billy Vunipola has been forced to withdraw from the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand with a shoulder injury.

The Saracens No. 8 has been trying to manage the injury but has conceded it will require further treatment.

Wasps back row James Haskell has been called into the squad by coach Warren Gatland to provide cover.

The Lions' 10-match tour begins on June 3 against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

