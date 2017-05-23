Scotland retains London Sevens title beating England

LONDON (AP) " Scotland successfully defended its London Sevens rugby title when it overcame home side England 12-7 in the final at Twickenham on Sunday.

The Scots won their maiden cup trophy in London a year ago, and this was only their second triumph in the sevens world series' 18 seasons.

England playmaker Oliver Lindsay-Hague, who scored three tries in the semifinal win over Canada, was carried off on a cart early, but his teammates responded with a sensational try. Dan Norton, unable to beat the Scots on the outside, backed off and tried the inside, split four defenders and turned the sweeper inside out before scoring.

Richard de Carpentier had a try disallowed because he put a hand in touch, but England went into halftime 7-0 up.

Scotland restarted better, Hugh Blake picking up loose ball on the England side of a breakdown to even the score.

Then in a surge up the middle of the field, full of support play, Scotland captain Scott Riddell was on hand to finish off, and they held on to give departing coach Calum MacRae and retiring players Mark Robertson and Scott Wight a perfect send-off.

The Scots produced comebacks in every knockout match.

In the quarterfinals, they came from 21-0 down at halftime to beat New Zealand 24-21 for the first time, then beat the United States 21-14 in the semis with a last-gasp try by substitute Joe Nayacavou.

England defeated world series champion South Africa 17-12 with a decisive Norton try in the quarterfinals, en route to its first final in its home event since it won in 2009.

South Africa clinched the world series last weekend in Paris. England finished second overall, its highest finish in 11 years. Fiji, winner of the previous two world series, was third.