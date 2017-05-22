Veterans will go for Ranfurly Shield

By Jared Smith - Wanganui Chronicle

Steelform Wanganui legend Peter Rowe's "one last lap" will extend to challenging for the Ranfurly Shield as coach Jason Caskey has named a settled squad of 28 to prepare for the three mid-season matches next month.

This will include a significant warm up game as the Hurricanes Development team returns to Whanganui to play the home side at Cooks Gardens on June 5, followed by regular foe the Manawatu Evergreens on the evening of June 14.

The games will be preparation for the Shield challenge against Canterbury in Christchurch in a night fixture on June 21.

Rowe had unofficially hung up his representative boots after guiding Wanganui through an undefeated 2016 Mitre 10 Heartland Championship campaign, but after his honorary selection as the amateur representative in the NZ Barbarians lineup to face the British & Irish Lions on June 3, he will also have one more go-around in provincial colours.

Given he has been training hard for the Whangarei clash, Rowe is following through on WRFU suggestions to then make himself available for the Shield game, before stepping aside to make room for the next generation in the 2017 Heartland Championship.

Caskey made sure to emphasise there will be an entirely separate selection process come August for the NPC, especially for the younger club players on the verge of breaking through.

"Predominantly, we were going to stick with the guys which got us the right for a challenge by winning the Meads Cup.

"It's mainly based on last year's team and we built a little bit here and there.

"It will be a clean slate for the end of the year and Heartland."

Regarding Rowe's captaincy, Caskey said they will decide closer to the time who will lead the team in June - given Rowe will not play the Hurricanes Development game, which is the Monday afternoon following the Lions match.

"There's a few [skippers] waiting in the wings."

The coach is also crossing fingers that a lot of current walking wounded will come right in the next few weeks.

Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri's Bryn Hudson and Samu Kubunavanua are expected back soon from their ankle injuries, while Craig Campbell strained his calf at an early Wanganui training run and hasn't played for McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu since.

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist's Cameron Crowley had to attend to a bone chip in his wrist.

The side will include a few bolters with former Fijian test lock Sekonaia Kalou expected to debut, while Ngamatapouri's Jim Seruwalu is an obvious selection to shore up the midfield.

Young Black Bull Liquor Pirates Raymond Epati and Faalele Iosua get their chance - the latter a slight surprise ahead of 2016 understudy halfback Kane Tamou.

"Kane hasn't turned up as of yet, and Faalele has been playing really well," said Caskey.

"We were going to carry three [halfbacks] but we had to reduce numbers."

Following in the tradition of Stephen Perofeta and Te Rangatira Waitokia, there is another youngster in the mix as Wanganui Collegiate winger Cody Hemi has been included.

Caskey has not yet seen the teenager in action, but will be keen to watch him during the Collegiate 1st XV's upcoming home games.

"He's definitely got some talent and he's quite quick as well."

The coach agreed that facing a team the calibre of a Hurricanes Development XV first up will be a difficult ask, but at this time of the season it is hard to find fellow Heartland unions willing to put together a squad for a random mid-year fixture.

"We're going to have to play teams as good as them if we're going to beat Canterbury."

Likewise, with a Monday afternoon game and two Wednesday night fixtures in a row, Caskey acknowledges the Tasman Tanning Premier clubs are in a tough spot regarding the strain on their players, especially those in a very competitive Top 4.

"It's hard to ask a club coach to maybe play guys for half a game - but if they lighten their load a bit it would be good."

The selected players will train at Cooks Gardens tomorrow night and May 31 at 6pm.

The team is

Forwards - Props: Viki Tofa (Marist); Hamish Mellows (Border); Raymond Epati (Pirates). Hookers: Roman Tutauha (Ruapehu); Cole Baldwin (Border). Locks: Sam Madams (Marist); Fraser Hammond (Ruapehu); Taione Ratu (Marist); Sekonaia Kalou (Border). Loose forwards: Campbell Hart (Ruapehu); Jamie Hughes (Ruapehu); Peter Rowe (Ruapehu); Bryn Hudson (Ngamatapouri); Ranato Tikoisolomone (Border).

Backs - Halfback: Lindsay Horrocks (Border); Faalele Iosua (Pirates); First fives: Dane Whale (Taihape); Craig Clare (Ruapehu). Midfield: Kaveni Dabenaise (Border); Cameron Crowley (Marist); Jim Seruwalu (Ngamatapouri); Josaia Bogileka (Marist). Wingers: Simon Dibben (Marist); Samu Kubunavanua (Ngamatapouri); Cruz Pene (Ruapehu); Cody Hemi (Wanganui Collegiate). Fullback: Ace Malo (Kaierau); Nick Harding (Border).

Not considered due to injury: Tietie Tuimauga (Border); Tremaine Gilbert (Taihape).

Wanganui games

Monday, June 5: Hurricanes Development, Cooks Gardens, 2.30pm.

Wednesday, June 14, Manawatu Evergreens, Cooks Gardens, 7pm.

Wednesday, June 21, Canterbury, AMI Stadium, 7.35pm.