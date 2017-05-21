Kiwis in Europe: Gopperth has shot at Premiership glory

By Campbell Burnes

Jimmy Gopperth will this weekend go for the gong that really matters to him.

The 33-year-old Wasps five-eighths kicked four goals as top qualifiers Wasps edged Leicester 21-20 in the semis to book a place in the Aviva Premiership final at Twickenham. Gopperth was last week voted the Premiership player of the year for his sterling form with the boot and his general play in either the No 10, 12 or 13 Wasps jersey. Wallaby Kurtley Beale, operating at fullback, scored a try but also tweaked a hamstring, so will be battling to get fit for the decider.

It needed a late Josh Bassett try to seal the deal for Wasps. England's Kiwi-Fijian No 8 Nathan Hughes tweeted 'Amazing feeling' after the last gasp victory.

For the Tigers, Telusa Veainu scored a try from fullback, while Brendon O'Connor and Mike FitzGerald featured in the loose forwards.

In the other semifinal, Thomas Waldrom was back in the Exeter Chiefs ranks as they tipped over European Cup champions and defending Premiership champs Saracens 18-16. He had a better weekend than his older brother Scott, whose All Blacks Sevens crashed out of the London Sevens in gut-wrenching fashion.

In the Champions Cup playoffs, Northampton will host Stade Francais on Friday night with the winner taking their place in the 2017-18 Champions Cup.

Ahsee Tuala, Nafi Tuitavake and Teimana Harrison all played for Saints as they ended Pat Lam's Connacht tenure with a 21-15 win. Jake Heenan and Naulia Dauwai were the New Zealand representation for the Irish province.

Stade Francais beat Cardiff Blues 46-21, for whom Gareth Anscombe slotted three goals and No 8 Nick Williams scored a try. Rey Lee-Lo and Willis Halaholo formed the Blues' midfield combination.

In the Guinness PRO12 semifinals, Wayne Pivac's Scarlets tipped over Leinster 27-15 on the back of a staunch defensive display. Johnny McNicholl (15) and Hadleigh Parkes (22) featured for the victors, while wing Isa Nacewa kicked two goals for Leinster. Lock Hayden Triggs was accorded a warm farewell by the Dublin crowd as the 35-year-old heads into retirement after a long career. Jamison Gibson-Park and Michael Bent were substitutes for Leinster.

Francis Saili scored a try and Tyler Bleyendaal slotted three goals as Munster booked their place in the final with a 23-3 shutout of Ospreys, for whom Kieron Fonotia and Brendon Leonard both started.

As is often the case, the French are a week behind with their scheduling, with only their first round of playoffs done and dusted.

Dan Carter's Racing-Metro upset Montpellier 22-13 to move to this weekend's semifinals, their hopes still alive of a repeat. Carter himself kicked three goals, while Joe Rokocoko scored a try. Also in the starting line-up were Chris Masoe, Ben Tameifuna and Casey Laulala.

Ma'a Nonu's Toulon defeated Castres 26-22, with fullback Leigh Halfpenny showing he is in fine form for the Lions tour, scoring 21 points, including a try. Castres fielded David Smith and Maama Vaipulu.

- NZ Herald