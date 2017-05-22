England star Billy Vunipola ruled out of Lions tour

Breaking

The British and Irish Lions have suffered a big blow on the eve of the New Zealand tour with England number eight Billy Vunipola ruled out through injury.

Vunipola has failed to recover from a shoulder injury.

Wasps and England back row James Haskell will join the squad following the Aviva Premiership Final.

The Australian-born Vunipola has played 34 tests for England and would have been the expected starting number eight for the Lions in the three-test series against the All Blacks.

British & Irish Lions Head Coach Warren Gatland said: "It is really disappointing for Billy and we know how much he was looking forward to joining the squad. He has been carrying an injury and feels he wouldn't be able to contribute fully to the Tour and needs further medical treatment.

"We really appreciate his honesty in making this decision and wish him luck with his recovery.

"We have called up James to the squad, we wish him all the best next weekend and look forward to welcoming him into camp before we depart."

- NZ Herald