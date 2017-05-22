Rugby: Old Boys Marist take out top-of-the-table tussle convincingly against Mid Northern

By Andrew Johnsen - Northern Advocate

Old Boys Marist opened the second half of the Bayleys Premier rugby competition in much the same way they did the first - with a dominant win over Mid Northern.

Blustery conditions didn't stop OBM from continuing to play expansive rugby, although Mid Northern stayed in the game for the first 60 minutes.

In the last quarter OBM dominated territory and possession, coming away with a convincing 45-19 victory. They were led by impressive loose forward Aorangi Stokes, who crashed over for three tries.

Kamo meanwhile picked up another victory as they climb their way up the ladder.

They took down Hikurangi 17-10 to move into fifth on the ladder after an impressive display from the forward pack.

Both sides battled through freezing conditions to give the committed crowd some tough club rugby.

Hikurangi fell to their sixth loss, making their road to the playoffs a lot tougher.

Kamo now sit just seven points adrift of Hora Hora, who took out an important away win at Maungakaramea Reserve by toppling bottom-of-the-table Mid Western 27-5.

Hora Hora ran in four tries to maintain fourth position on the ladder, keeping pace with the top three.

Mid Western on the other hand will need a Herculean effort to avoid the wooden spoon, sitting on just three competition points.

Western Sharks bounced back from three consecutive losses with a commanding 44-3 win against Otamatea.

Sharks ran in eight tries in a highly clinical display, grabbing a bonus point to close the gap between themselves and second-placed Mid Northern.

The final match saw Waipu grab their first win since round three, overcoming Wellsford to win 19-15.

Waipu grabbed the three tries to two win over their southern opponents, which helped end their slide down the ladder.

Results: Premier:

Kamo 17 Hikurangi 10

OBM 45 Mid Northern 17

Hora Hora 27 Mid Western 5

Waipu 19 Wellsford 15

Western Sharks 44 Otamatea 3

Premier Reserves:

Kamo 26 Hikurangi 5

Mid Northern 30 OBM 23

Hora Hora 48 Mid Western12

Waipu 23 Wellsford 12

Western Sharks 41 Otamatea 26

Championship North Zone:

Kaeo 33 Awanui 33

Eastern 32 Kaitaia 7

Kerikeri A 102 Panguru 5

Ohaeawai/Okaihau 12 Kerikeri B 5

Kaikohe 24 Te Rarawa 21

Championship South Zone:

Kaihu 57 Otiria 0

Moerewa/UK 19 Tomerata 15

Whangaruru 53 Pipiwai 10

Southern 29 Mangakahia 13