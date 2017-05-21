National club rugby results: May 20

Northland

(Premier)

Kamo 17 Hikurangi 10

OBM 45 Mid Northern 17

Hora Hora 27 Mid-Western 5

Waipu 19 Wellsford 15

Western Sharks 44 Otamatea 3

(North zone)

Kaeo 33 Awanui 33

Eastern 32 Kaitaia 7

Kerikeri A 102 Punguru 5

Ohaeawai/Okaihau 12 Kerikeri B 5

Kaikohe 24 Te Rarawa 21

(South zone)

Kaihu 57 Otiria 0

Moerewa/United Kawakawa 19 Tomarata 15

Whangaruru 53 Pipiwai 10

Southern 29 Mangakahia 13

North Harbour

Northcote 23 Massey 22

Kumeu 26 East Coast Bays 24

Silverdale 37 Marist 16

Takapuna 41 North Shore 8

Glenfield 46 Mahurangi 17

As another lead change marked one of the closest North Harbour premier competitions in years, Northcote kept pace with a tight 23-22 victory over Massey which saw them retain the Les Pearce Memorial Shield.

Two tries to North Harbour and Blues No 8 Murphy Taramai, who was adjudged player of the day, were the main features of Northcote's win.

Matt Vaega scored 12 points for the westerners. But the wind played a major role, as it did elsewhere in the region, Massey taking the 15-10 halftime advantage with the wind, before Northcote adopted the ball in hand strategy, which paid dividends and allowed club stalwart Jesse Muir to mark his debut in style.

Buck Shelford Shield winners East Coast Bays again fell, 26-24 to Kumeu, but did secure two bonus points, which might be crucial in the final tally. Kumeu, now 4-4 under coach Adrian Donald, have now moved up to sixth on the table, supplanting North Shore.

Shore were outpointed 41-8 by Takapuna, who now have eight bonus points and lie poised in fourth. It was just 13-8 at halftime before Jon Elrick's boot swung like a pendulum, the veteran five-eighths scoring 26 points.

Doubles to Manning Smith and Fine Inisi helped Glenfield to their second victory of 2017, 46-17 over Mahurangi, who were competitive in the first spell.

Silverdale moved to the top of the standings, downing Marist 37-16, despite the play of Marist player of the day Winston Stowers. Marist actually led 16-15 at the break in a very tight first spell until Silverdale pulled away with Gannon Moore crossing for a double.

A feature of the clash was the presence of two former Rosmini College First XV skippers in the opposing sides' loosies, Hauwai McGahan for Marist and veteran Robbie Colhoun for Silverdale, who scored a try.

Auckland

College Rifles 24 Suburbs 19

Papatoetoe 50 Mt Wellington 22

Eden 28 Waitemata 22

Grammar TEC 32 Pakuranga 15

University 39 Waitakere City 0

Marist 32 Otahuhu 12

Ponsonby 67 East Tamaki 21

College Rifles lost three men to the sinbin but somehow managed to contrive a 24-19 home victory over defending Auckland champions Suburbs.

The result sees Rifles top Pool A and retain the Sir Fred Allen Memorial Challenge Cup.

Rifles' scrum was their early weapon but they had to fall back on the accurate boot of first five Otu Mausia, who slotted five from six off the tee. The wind and rain made for difficulty in lineout throwing and anything but short passing, and both sides struggled to come to terms with that. However it was a Carl Perry long pass that helped send Trope Yandall in for the opening score. Rifles hit back, however, and a try on the stroke of halftime to wing Lolohea Loco after a lineout drive saw them take oranges at 13-7 to the good.

A long break by fullback Broc Hooper set up Loketi Manu and Rifles appeared clear at 21-7, but they were working overtime in the engine room after yellow cards, at different times, to prop Dexter Faamoana, centre Tumua Manu and loose forward Jeremy Innes, not to mention losing No 8 and skipper Hayden Edwards to a knee injury.

Suburbs started to crank up the pace, aided by the injection of Telefoni Iakapo-afa, who scored a try. Their scrum stabilised and a Nathan Humphreys try meant a nervous last few minutes for Rifles fans.

Elsewhere in Pool A, Eden all but sealed top eight qualification with a vital 28-22 win at Waitemata. A try to wing Brody Lam was decisive, though the home side scored four tries to three on a day they accorded life membership to one of their old All Blacks, Adrian Clarke.

Papatoetoe cannot make the top eight but did beat Mt Wellington 50-22 with midfielder Josh Tafili scoring a hat-trick. Manukau Rovers have an outside show of leapfrogging Waitemata but would need to beat Eden next Saturday in the final game of the first round.

In Pool B, the picture is much clearer. Grammar TEC sealed their qualification ahead of East Tamaki thanks to a much-needed 32-15 victory over Pakuranga, with wing Kitione Taimani scoring a brace. University blanked Waitakere City 39-0 to cement top billing, while Ponsonby crushed East Tamaki 67-21. Freedom Vaha'akolo ran in a hat-trick, while Stephen Perofeta scored another double to prove his fitness to the Blues. The No 10 now has five tries in two appearances for Ponies. Blues wing Declan O'Donnell scored a double.

Marist have missed the top eight, though they did defeat Otahuhu 32-12 partially thanks to 17 points from Jack Saena. - Campbell Burnes

Counties Manukau

(McNamara Cup)

Manurewa 67 Papakura 15

Onewhero 29 Te Kauwhata 10

Bombay 14 Karaka 3

Patumahoe 14 Pukekohe 12

Ardmore-Marist 32 Waiuku 20

Bombay have regained the Counties Power Cup after a 14-3 victory over Karaka in the squally wind and rain.

It was a day for the pack to shine and Bombay's set-piece was up to the task, tryscoring prop Kalolo Tuiloma prominent. Former Manu Samoa No 10 Ki Anufe kicked well tactically in the second spell, which was just what his side required in the conditions.

Patumahoe stayed atop the standings with a narrow 14-12 win over Pukekohe at the Colin Lawrie Fields. The visitors jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and had a third try ruled out. From that moment on, however, Pukekohe dominated territory and possession and all but ran them down.

Ardmore-Marist moved to third on the ladder with a 32-20 win over Waiuku. Ronald Raaymakers and Dan Hyatt shored up the Waiuku pack, but a hat-trick by Sione Tuipulotu proved the difference.

Onewhero closed the gap to the top four and kept hold of the famous gumboot as they got the spoils against Te Kauwhata 29-10. Onewhero raced out to an early lead and secured a four-try bonus point before halftime. With a 24-0 lead at the break. it threatened to get ugly but Te Kauwhata played strongly in the second half with the wind.

Manurewa racked up the biggest score of the round in thrashing Papakura 67-15 to keep alive their semifinal aspirations. Penitoa Finau scored two of Manurewa's 11 tries.

Thames Valley

(Silcock Shield)

Mercury Bay 39 Coromandel 21

Hauraki North 22 Waihou 17

Cobras 15 Thames 10

Waihi Athletic 61 Paeroa West 0

Bay of Plenty

(Baywide premier)

Mt Maunganui Sports 39 Paroa 24

Te Puke Sports 40 Rotoiti 22

Whakarewarewa 42 Poroporo 21

Tauranga Sports 80 Whakatane Marist 12

Rangataua 33 Te Puna 19

Greerton Marist 72 Arataki 10

Waikato

Hamilton Marist 29 Melville 5

Hamilton Old Boys 12 Hautapu 8

Fraser Tech 45 Southern United 15

Otorohanga 33 Te Awamutu Sports 22

United Matamata Sports 35 University 27

King Country

Waitete 27 Tongariro O

Taumarunui Eels 17 Taupo Sports A 10

Piopio 88 Taupo Sports B 7

Taumarunui Districts 22 Taupo United 22

Waitomo 24 Bush United 12

East Coast

Uawa 98 Tawhiti 0

TVC 34 Waiapu 0

Hicks Bay 19 Tokomaru United 15

Ruatoria City 28 Tokararangi 0 (withdrawn)

Poverty Bay

Waikohu 46 Pirates 29 (Challenge Cup)

YMP 36 Ngatapa 31

OBM 27 HSOB 27

Hawke's Bay

(Tui Nash Cup)

Napier Old Boys-Marist 39 Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 10

Havelock North 19 Napier Tech 8

Taradale 32 Clive 17

Central 37 Tamatea 21

Hastings Rugby and Sports 39 MAC 12

Taranaki

Spotswood United 18 Inglewood United 16

Coastal 20 Stratford-Eltham 13

NPOB 13 Clifton 7

Tukapa 29 Southern 14

Wanganui

Pirates 32 Marist 29 (Challenge Shield)

Border 45 Ratana 0

Taihape 53 Utiku OB 7

Ngamatapouri 29 Kaierau 20

Manawatu

Varsity 23 College Old Boys 17

Linton Army 37 Freyberg 31

Old Boys-Marist 49 Te Kawau 0

Feilding Old Boys-Oroua 23 Feilding 12

Wairarapa-Bush

(Moose Kapene Cup)

Gladstone 14 Pioneer 7

Martinborough 46 Eketahuna 12

Carterton 18 Marist 15

Greytown 24 East Coast 6

Horowhenua Kapiti

College Old Boys 44 Wanderers 0

Foxton 13 Paraparaumu 8

Shannon 22 Waikanae 18

Rahui 18 Athletic 7

Wellington

(Swindale Shield)

Wellington 32 Avalon Wolves 31

Hutt Old Boys-Marist 42 Oriental-Rongotai 13

Marist St Pat's 50 Northern United 14

Wainuiomata 36 Johnsonville 7

Old Boys-University 39 Upper Hutt Rams 24

Tawa 57 Paremata-Plimmerton 5

Poneke 23 Petone 19

Tasman

(Tasman Trophy)

Moutere 31 Kahurangi 26

Wanderers 47 East Coast 5

Waimea Old Boys beat Harlequins by default

Nelson 32 Waitohi 14

Renwick 27 Stoke 17

Central 36 Marist 6

Buller

(Life Members' Trophy)

White Star 21 Westport 15

West Coast

(New Forrest Trophy)

Grey Valley 36 Wests 34

Kiwi 37 South Westland 17

Marist 26 Blaketown 20

Canterbury

(Metro)

Marist Albion 43 New Brighton 14

Lincoln University 43 University 10

Sydenham 36 Burnside 0

Christchurch 60 Linwood 15

Sumner 11 Shirley 10

Belfast 18 HSOB 12

(Canterbury Country/Mid Canterbury)

Waihora 20 Saracens 16

Celtic 32 Burnham/Dunsandel/Irwell 23

Darfield 26 Prebbleton 15

Glenmark 84 Hornby 5

Hampstead 34 Ohoka 20

Southbridge 33 Methven 24

Southern 32 Kaiapoi 24

West Melton 52 Rolleston 10

Rakaia 32 Oxford 3

South Canterbury

Celtic 24 Mackenzie 8

Waimate 46 Old Boys 43

Temuka 26 Pleasant Point 14

Harlequins 23 Geraldine 18

North Otago

Old Boys 43 Valley 15

Maheno 26 Excelsior 14

Athletic Marist 50 Kurow 29

Otago

(Dunedin Metro)

University 22 Taieri 14

Kaikorai 27 Zingari-Richmond 7

Dunedin 40 Green Island 5

Harbour 18 Southern 12

(Central Otago)

Upper Clutha 50 Alexandra 10

Cromwell 36 Clyde-Earnscleugh 22

Maniototo 20 Wakatipu 18

Southland

Eastern-Northern Barbarians 24 Star 0

Woodlands 31 Blues 19

Marist 46 Pirates-Old Boys 19

- NZ Herald