All Blacks to play test match in Japan in 2018

TOKYO (AP) " Two-time defending Rugby World Cup champions New Zealand will play a test match in Japan next year, the two unions announced on Wednesday.

The match will be played on Nov. 3 with the venue to be confirmed later this year when the locations for Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan are announced.

The All Blacks will fly to Japan to prepare for the match before heading to Europe for their annual northern hemisphere tour.

The trip to Japan will be New Zealand's first since 2013, when the visitors won 54-6 " the closest score in the five times the teams have played.