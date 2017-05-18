Casey Laulala: I'm Dan Carter's uber driver now

Former All Black Casey Laulala has revealed he is Dan Carter's uber driver after Carter's drink driving incident.

Carter was sanctioned for drink driving in February and was stripped of his licence, leaving his long-time teammate Laulala to step in to assist in getting him around Paris.

"I'm his Uber driver now," Laulala told AFP.

"I am the one who will look for him and bring him home every day...but he misses not being able to drive."

Laulala believes Carter's consequences from drink driving has helped improved the friendship between the Kiwi teammates. The World Cup winner's trouble helped Laulala get to know Carter far better than they had when sharing a locker room at the Crusaders.

The 35 year old Laulala says he has seen a new side to his 112-test playing teammate.

"I made sure that he was fine, that he had someone to talk to (after the drink-drive incident). Few people have access to him... I see him more than anyone else in the team," Laulala told AFP.

Carter has been in excellent form for Racing to get them into the playoffs, with a big game coming this weekend against Montpellier to make the semifinals.

"It's thanks to him," said Laulala. "His brain has such an ability to anticipate. He is always one or two steps ahead of most of us. We have to adapt to what he is doing."

Carter and Laulala are not the only Kiwis who have played for Racing this season. Anthony Tuitavake, Joe Rokocoko and Ben Tameifuna are all in the squad, while Chris Masoe, 38, is set to retire at the end of the season. Ali Williams was also culled from the team after his arrest for cocaine possession in February.

Laulala told AFP that Williams is in a positive mindset.

"Ali's fine, he's a very positive person, he's looking at the different options available to him," Laulala said.

- NZ Herald