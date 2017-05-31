Tales of the Tours: 1993 - Close-run series puts blowtorch on rookie NZ coach

By Neil Reid

Warren Gatland's British & Irish Lions are seeking just their second series win on New Zealand soil in the 129-year history of clashes between touring sides and New Zealand rugby finest.

As excitement grows for the three-test series - the country's most anticipated sporting event since the 2011 Rugby World Cup - the New Zealand Herald looks back at the Lions' rich history of touring New Zealand.

Today: 1993

When the British & Irish Lions arrived in New Zealand in 1993 few fans probably realised they were witnessing the side's final tour under rugby's amateur era.

When the side embarked on their next tour four years later to South Africa - two years after the sport went professional - players were on big-dollar contracts and also cashing in off the field in a range of private marketing contracts.

It had been a decade since the Lions had last visited New Zealand, with the Ian McGeechan-coached team departing for our shores with expectations on them to inflict some revenge for the 1983 4-0 clean-sweep.

And when it came for the test series to begin, huge expectations were put on the All Blacks to win their third successive series over a Lions team.

But not everyone was so confident that could achieve, with coach Laurie Mains at the centre of a largely media-driven campaign to have him replaced by Auckland's John Hart.

"Laurie Mains was new," New Zealand Rugby Museum director Stephen Berg said. "Around the media circle there was a lot of talk [about the coaching role].

"There had been disagreements for a number of years about who should coach the All Blacks and there was some real old-school thinking.

"So Laurie Mains was under a lot of pressure - there was a microscope on him to see if he could get these guys to perform."

The All Blacks won the first test in a 20-18 at Lancaster Park in a tight encounter, further increasing the scrutiny on Mains.

And the pressure continued to ramp up on Mains even further after the All Blacks dropped the second test at Athletic Park 20-7.

"After that second test loss in Wellington it was all on," Berg said.

"I was at that test and by the third test for Eden Park, all eyes were glued on what was going to happen. New Zealand pride was at stake."

Thankfully for the All Blacks, and Mains' coaching aspirations, the ABs saw off the challenge of the Lions in the third and final test, winning 30-13.

One of the heroes for the All Blacks was second-five Lee Stensness; who set up Frank Bunce for a crucial try.

"It is a great way to be remembered - you have your name written in lights forever from those moments," Berg said.

Another hero for the All Blacks was captain Sean Fitzpatrick who was involved in the thick of the action up front and helped inspire his team to victory.

One of the most famous shots from that tour was of Fitzpatrick and Lions captain Gavin Hastings - each wearing the other's match jersey- embracing post-match.

"Sean Fitzpatrick had a superb game leading up front," Berg said.

As well as being the final Lions tour in the amateur era, the 1983 visit also marked the start in the downsizing of tour lengths.

The visitors played 13 matches on tour; winning seven and losing six.

The non-test losses were to Otago, Auckland, Hawke's Bay and Waikato.

"By 1993 the tours were starting to get a little bit shorter," Berg explained.

"The rugby calendar was starting to get a little bit more games in it and there was a bigger demand for longer seasons in Europe. Being able to release the guys and get them over here was tougher.

• Thanks to the New Zealand Rugby Museum, its director Stephen Berg and rugby historian Clive Akers

- NZ Herald