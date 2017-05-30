Tales of the tours: 1983 - Visitors go home tails between legs

By Neil Reid

Warren Gatland's British & Irish Lions are seeking just their second series win on New Zealand soil in the 129-year history of clashes between touring sides and New Zealand rugby finest.

As excitement grows for the three-test series - the country's most anticipated sporting event since the 2011 Rugby World Cup - the New Zealand Herald looks back at the Lions' rich history of touring New Zealand.

Today: 1983

After impressive showings during the 1971 and 1977 tours of New Zealand, the 1983 British & Irish Lions crashed and burned on our shores.

The All Blacks triumphed 4-0 in the test series, a result which proved to be a huge boost for the national game coming just two years after the Springbok rugby tour polarised opinions up and down the country.

It was also a timely boost for rugby against the increasing popularity of football after the All Whites had reached the 1982 World Cup.

"It was important the All Blacks did well after 1981, and they definitely did," New Zealand Rugby Museum director Stephen Berg said.

"The All Blacks really turned up and showed some good skills. It lifted the spirits of New Zealand and the quality of play the All Blacks delivered ... it was a popular time."

Aside from the four test losses, the Lions also went down in provincial clashes to Auckland and Canterbury.

Fans throughout most of the tour were treated to open rugby from the Lions - with fine weather and dry conditions common on game day.

One of the few exceptions was the third test in Carisbrook - which the All Blacks won 15-8.

As well as wet ground conditions, freezing temperatures saw some All Blacks wear mittens and stockings.

"I had never seen anything like it," Berg said.

"But of course it was common sense that they wanted to be warm, be able to catch the ball and handle the ball. I was a young guy and I was surprised at some of the criticism that they needed to 'harden up' and that sort of thing."

One of the heroes of the All Blacks during the test series was right wing Stu Wilson, who first equaled the all-time All Black try-scoring record at Carisbrook, before bettering it with a three-try haul in the series finale at Eden Park.

"I loved watching Stu Wilson play in 1983. He ran some great angles and scored some excellent tries," Berg said.

"When history looks back they will see some of these guys who have got 50 tries and will get down to Stu who got 19 tries and might not remember the times when he played where the ball was slippery and the backs didn't often get quite as good conditions as they do to play today.

"Stu was a talented wing and in my mind is ranked very highly."

The Lions were wracked by injuries during the tour; including losing the likes of Nigel Melville, Terry Holmes, Jeff Squire, Robert Norster and Ian Stephens.

By the fourth test in Auckland - which the All Blacks won 38-6 - Berg said the side was clearly already looking forward to getting home.

"By the time the Lions got to Eden Park they knew they were almost on the plane on the way home. There was nothing to really play for. It had been a long season and their hearts weren't quite in it."

• Thanks to the New Zealand Rugby Museum, its director Stephen Berg and rugby historian Clive Akers

- NZ Herald