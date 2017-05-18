Rugby: Australian women's sevens team to unveil Youtube sensation

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Stung by being usurped this year by New Zealand as the premier women's rugby sevens team, Australia is poised to unleash a secret weapon on the Kiwis in the next tournament.

The Aussies have selected rookie Sydney teenager Cassie Staples into their team for a key World Series tournament in Canada next week.

Staples was selected after taking an unconventional route to the squad.

She was videoed performing impressive athletic drills on YouTube and the Aussie sevens selectors immediately moved to secure her on the back of what they viewed.

Australia defeated New Zealand in last year's Rio Olympics gold medal final but have not won a tournament on the World Sevens circuit this year.

With just two tournaments to go, the Aussies (66 points) trail the Kiwis by 10 points.

Aussie coach Tim Walsh said Staples' abilities immediately drew attention and he is hoping she can provide an edge.

"Cassie is a unique talent, and a perfect example of the kind of athlete we want to unearth," Walsh said.

"She's fast, tough and agile but also, more importantly, has a real point of difference."

Walsh hopes her addition to the side for Canada will help the team lift for their first series win this tournament.

"We haven't performed to our standards this season and we have to own that and live with that. We're fully focused on this tournament," he said.

Current points standings:

New Zealand 76 points

Australia 66

Canada 64

Fiji 50

Russia 46

USA 42

France 32

England 30

Ireland 20

Spain 12

- NZ Herald