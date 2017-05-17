'I don't like it anymore': Kiwi rugby pro reveals why he's fallen out of love with the national game

He's represented the Maori All Blacks and four of the five New Zealand Super Rugby franchises, but now one professional has revealed why he has become disillusioned with the game.

Kiwi lock Hayden Triggs is planning for an early retirement from rugby saying the game has moved to a place he "doesn't like".

The 35-year-old, who now plays for Leinster in Ireland, says he believes the external pressures of professional rugby have changed the culture of the game for the worse.

"Rugby has just changed beyond identity to me. I started when it was semi-pro, and just starting professionally," he told the Irish Times.

"The game is different [now], and it's almost like I don't like it anymore. As professionals, we're paid to do this, that's kind of our product. The game is what I love, I've said that before, but all the s*** around it is hard.

"I see the guys who have just retired, sadly passing away, or having heart complications or, the worst case scenario, committing suicide."

Triggs started his career in early stages of the professional era where Thursday trainings ended with a cold beer and teams bonded on the team bus.

But Triggs says he believes the emergence of social media is damaging for the game and its players.

Continued below.

Related Content Dog meat to be banned at China's Yulin festival after activists campaigned to end the slaughter of millions of animals Fiancee confronts Hernandez gay rumours Revenge is sweet! People reveal the ingenious ways they have got their own back

"The people of rugby don't change. So, like, what I'm talking about is the social aspect.

"Look what social media has done to society in general, and the light is even brighter on rugby and sports people in general. They're under the spotlight even when they're not in a Leinster shirt.

"A sportsman runs a red light and there's a dude with a camera giving out to him and going to report it to the cops.

"There's so much pressure and stress and that's what these young kids are coming into.

"They don't know the beers after a Thursday night, they don't know the bus trips to away matches. They know none of that and I do, that's what I grew up in."

The hardened lock will return to New Zealand later in the year after two seasons with Leinster.

The former army mechanic has a chance to go out a winner with his side still in contention for the Guinness Pro12 title.

"I've said it time and again this club is awesome, it's the best I've been involved with. They say the grass isn't always greener, and I firmly believe it with this club."

- NZ Herald