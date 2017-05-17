12:51pm Thu 18 May
Fijian welcome gives Chiefs star 'goosebumps'

Fijian rugby fans have given the Chiefs a rousing welcome ahead of Friday's clash against the Crusaders in Suva.

Chiefs and All Blacks midfielder Seta Tamanivalu posted a video on his Facebook page of fans singing and clapping to the players.

Tamanivalu, who was born in Lautoka, Fiji, said he had goosebumps during the greeting after fans waited 30 minutes in the rain to see the Super Rugby players.

The Chiefs have won their past four straight clashes against the Crusaders and are to hand the New Zealand Conference leaders their first defeat of the season.

- NZ Herald

