Rugby: Charlie Ngatai to miss Crusaders clash

Charlie Ngatai's return to rugby has hit a snag, being ruled out of the Chiefs' clash with the Crusaders this weekend.

Ngatai developed a headache after training and has been held out of the squad playing the Super Rugby leaders in Suva, a painful blow for a player who had only just returned from concussion.

Chiefs assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge said the team were unsure whether the problem was related to any previous concussion concerns, with no inciting incident at training causing the new issue.

Ngatai featured in his first Super Rugby game in a year when the Chiefs beat the Reds in New Plymouth earlier in the month, performing well and appearing an encouraging addition to his side ahead of the final rounds.

But, after the Chiefs enjoyed their second bye, Sam McNicol will partner with Anton Lienert-Brown in midfield on Saturday night.

- NZ Herald