First XV wrap: Heart beats size in Harbour First XV action

Takapuna Grammar have made a 2-0 winning start to the North Harbour 1A competition, and certainly turned heads on Saturday with their 27-22 home win over Massey.

It was all the more meritorious because they had to draw on some deep reserves of defensive commitment to repel the considerably bigger Massey team, which scored four tries to two.

Man of the match, Takapuna Grammar No 10 Oscar Koller, contributed no less than 22 points from six goals and a try.

Koller's try came from a scrum going left and he sliced through a gap to score, while his goalkicking was accurate, putting the Massey ill-discipline under the blowtorch.

Massey held the early initiative via a try to right wing Blessed Tumua from a quick tap by Samuel Samu and then first five Anthony Naititi scored the first of two tries, finishing a fine team movement that featured several pairs of hands.

Takapuna Grammar reclaimed the lead just before the break when centre Saki Rokolui bolted after a turnover.

Massey did add two more tries in the second half but their lineout was starting to wobble and Takapuna Grammar's staunch defence came to the fore, while Koller kept applying the pressure in multiples of three. Leading the way in the pack was stringbean lock Tom Parkin and captain and hookier Lockie McNair, a converted loose forward.

Takapuna Grammar are back in action today against Westlake BHS, who thrashed Whangarei BHS 68-5, while Massey host Rangitoto, who beat Birkenhead 46-5. Rosmini defeated Orewa 43-3 on Saturday.

In Auckland 1A action, Sacred Heart retained the Fitzpatrick-Kirkpatrick in edging King's 13-12, the same one-point margin as in 2016. King's scored two tries - to wing Callum Douglas and lock Isaiah Mapusua - while fullback Josh Ka was the sole tryscorer for the visitors. The boot of first five Chay Fihaki, with three goals, was decisive, as was the Sacred Heart scrum.

MAGS, mentally and physically drained after their Sanix exertions, fell to a shock 20-15 defeat to surprise early leaders Dilworth.

Auckland Grammar were upset 24-19 by De La Salle but bounced back yesterday to take their traditional against New Plymouth BHS 28-0 in what is always a busy May.

There were victories for Kelston BHS (30-20 over Aorere) and St Peter's (15-0 over Tamaki), while St Kentigern clicked straight into gear, crushing Liston 95-0.

In the Hurricanes festival, the rampant style of Hastings BHS shows no signs of abating. They hammered St Pat's Town 106-7.

In the UC Championship, which is in the spotlight for what is perceived to be an unfair garnering of certain players by some schools, Christchurch BHS edged Timaru BHS 22-16 in the closest game on Tuesday, while on Saturday, Nelson made a fifth successful defence of the Moascar Cup in thrashing Burnside 74-7.

This Saturday's televised match is the 5pm curtainraiser to the Hurricanes v Cheetahs: Wellington College takes on Palmerston North BHS in a Hurricanes Tranzit Festival fixture.

North Harbour 1A

Takapuna Grammar 27 (Oscar Koller, Saki Rokolui tries; Koller con, 5 pen) Massey HS 22 (Anthony Naititi 2, Blessed Tumua, Miracle Naititi tries; Ryan McMillan con) HT: 15-12

Rosmini 43 Orewa 3

Westlake BHS 68 Whangarei BHS 5

Rangitoto 46 Birkenhead 5

Auckland 1A

De La Salle 24 Auckland Grammar 19

Dilworth 20 MAGS 15

Kelston BHS 30 Aorere 20

Sacred Heart 13 King's 12

St Kentigern 95 Liston 0

St Peter's 15 Tamaki 0

Traditional

Auckland Grammar 28 New Plymouth BHS 0

Auckland 1B

Tangaroa 20 Mt Roskill Grammar 15

St Paul's 28 Avondale 23

Botany Downs 41 Macleans 5

Otahuhu 29 Howick 13

One Tree Hill 32 Pakuranga 27

Onehunga 29 Edgewater 5

Papatoetoe 22 Southern Cross 17

Waitakere 30 Mangere 0

Chiefs Cup

St Paul's Collegiate 47 Manurewa HS 7

St John's (Hamilton) 13 Wesley 10

Hamilton BHS 42 Tauranga BC 5

Rotorua BHS 34 Francis Douglas Memorial 14

Chiefs Trophy

Hamilton BHS Second XV 57 Pukekohe HS 7

Western Heights 25 Rosehill 12

Cambridge HS 85 Wesley Second XV 0

St Peter's (Cambridge) 41 Taupo Nui-a-Tia 0

Chiefs Bowl

James Cook HS 41 Paeroa 27

Te Awamutu HS 65 Waiuku 7

Bay of Plenty

(Division one)

Opotiki 12 Te Wharekura o Mauao 68

Bethlehem 23 Aquinas 0

Rotorua BHS Third XV 25 Trident HS 10

Rotorua BHS Second XV 24 Tauranga BC Second XV 5

Hurricanes Festival

Gisborne BHS 34 Rongotai 7

Palmerston North BHS 44 Wairarapa 3

Hastings BHS 106 St Pat's (Town) 7

Napier BHS 15 Wellington 0

UC Championship

St Andrew's 15 Marlborough BC 0

Lincoln Combined 50 Aoraki Combined 5

Nelson 74 Burnside HS 7

Rangiora HS 28 Mid Canterbury Combined 11

Waimea Combined 40 St Thomas 29

Christ's College 41 St Bede's 19

Christchurch BHS 22 Timaru BHS 16

Otago

Waitaki Boys HS 34 Dunstan HS 17

John McGlashan beat Kavanagh by default

Otago BHS Second XV 22 South Otago HS 16

King's HS 54 Mt Aspiring 7

St Kevin's 43 Taieri 20

