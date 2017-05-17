8:52am Wed 17 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

'Some more, brudda!': Israel Dagg embraces Fijian kava session

It's not for the faint-hearted but Crusaders fullback Israel Dagg has well and truly passed the kava session with flying colours on arrival in Fiji.

The Crusaders were welcomed at the Holiday Inn ahead of their clash against the Chiefs in Suva on Friday night.

The team took part in a traditional kava session with Dagg stealing the limelight as he knocked back the traditional Fijian drink.

It appears Dagg enjoyed the mildly sedative drink asking locals for "some more, brudda!"

Kava is made from the crushed root of the yaqona plant before being strained with water into a large communal bowl.

The Crusaders could have strong local support with Fijian-born players Jone Macilai, Manasa Mataele and Setareki Tamanivalu among the travelling squad.

The undefeated Crusaders are currently first on the Super Rugby ladder while the Chiefs sit third overall and second in the New Zealand Conference.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 17 May 2017 09:42:42 Processing Time: 24ms