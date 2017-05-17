All Blacks set to announce Japan test

The All Blacks are likely to play a test match in Japan next year ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Steve Tew is part of a trade delegation to Japan headed by the Prime Minister Bill English.

Newstalk ZB's political editor Barry Soper says there's an expectation with Japan hosting the World Cup, the All Blacks will play a test there next year.

An announcement could be made as early as today.

The All Blacks last played a test in Japan in 2013, when they defeated the hosts 54-6 before their European end of the year tour. They also played the Wallabies in Japan in 2009.

The defending World Cup champions were last week drawn alongside South Africa and Italy, along with Africa 1 and a Repechage Winner, for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

World Cup venues will be revealed later in the year.

- NZ Herald