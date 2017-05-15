How the worst attacking team ever can still make the Super Rugby playoffs

They are the worst attacking side in Super Rugby history through 10 games, but the Melbourne Rebels can still make the playoffs.

The Rebels have scored just 14 points per game in their 10 contests this season, scoring an abject 12 tries in 10 games.

That putrid output gives the Melbourne franchise the unwanted mark of being the worst attacking side through 10 games in Super Rugby history, just ahead of the 2007 Lions, who averaged 15.5 points per contest through 10 games, before mustering just 20 points combined in their last three games.

It's not as if the Rebels have been an elite defensive unit either. Their 53 tries conceded is the third-worst in Super Rugby, while their -243 points differential (-24.3 per game) is easily the worst in the competition, and the third worst in Super Rugby history.

The Rebels rank last this season the following attacking categories:

Points (14 per game)

Tries (1.2 per game)

Conversions (0.7 per game)

Clean breaks (7.6 per game)

Defenders beaten (15.7 per game)

Lineout success (82 per cent)

Despite all that grim reading, the Rebels can still qualify for the playoffs thanks to the joys of the Super Rugby conference system.

With at least one Australian team making the playoffs, the door is still open for the Rebels with five rounds to go.

The Brumbies currently "lead" the way with 19 points, having won three of their 10 games, while the Rebels sit 11 points behind with eight. In between those two sides are three teams who have all won three games - the Reds (16 points in 11 games), the Waratahs (14 points) and the Force (13 points).

Despite having never emerged off the bottom of the Australasian Group, the Rebels could mathematically make up that deficit, thus being still in contention for the playoffs.

With games remaining against the Waratahs, Crusaders, Brumbies, Force and Jaguares, the Rebels would likely need to win at least four of the five games (Cross out the Crusaders game) to stay in the mix for the playoffs.

It would take a remarkable turnaround, but the fact that they are still in contention is another nod towards the absurdity of the Super Rugby conference system.

