Rugby: Anton Lienert-Brown, Nathan Harris re-sign with New Zealand Rugby

By Kris Shannon

All Blacks and Chiefs duo Anton Lienert-Brown and Nathan Harris have extended their contracts with New Zealand Rugby.

22-year-old Lienert Brown, who played nine tests last year in his debut season for the All Blacks, has signed a new deal through to 2020, with 25-year-old Harris re-signing on to 2019.

Midfielder Lienert-Brown said he was delighted to be recommitting to his country and Super Rugby side.

"I'm hugely excited and grateful for the opportunity to re-sign with the Gallagher Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby until 2020. New Zealand Rugby, Waikato and the Gallagher Chiefs have played a huge part in developing me into the rugby player I am today. For that I'm very thankful, and look forward to furthering my development as a rugby player here in New Zealand."

Mobile hooker Harris, who has played four Tests for the All Blacks and 24 games for the Chiefs, made an eagerly-awaited return to rugby last week after a long injury layoff.

"I'm really excited to continue my journey with the Gallagher Chiefs for the next two seasons. I've had the privilege to be a part of this team for the past four years and in that time I've overcome some significant injuries and also got to play alongside exceptional players. I'm really looking forward to being involved with the Chiefs going forward, under Colin Cooper, and to keep working to be the best person and player I can be," said Harris.

NZR General Manager Rugby Neil Sorensen said: "We're over the moon that both Anton and Nathan have re-signed with us. They are two players, along with others, that the future success of New Zealand Rugby will be built on. I've got to know both these guys, initially through the New Zealand Under 20 side, and it's been great to see them grow as players and people, and achieve success at the highest level."

- NZ Herald