If the Super Rugby season ended today...

With five rounds remaining in the Super Rugby season, teams are beginning to jostle for position ahead of the playoffs.

A lot is to happen with teams having four or five games to play as the Crusaders, Lions, Chiefs and Hurricanes fight it out for the crucial top seed.

Here's how the quarter-finals would play out.

1-Crusaders (11-0) v 8-Sharks (7-1-3), Christchurch

The Crusaders moved to 11-0 after winning a top of the conference against the Hurricanes. To retain top seed they have to win another top of the conference clash this Friday when they face the Chiefs. As it stands the Crusaders would hold home advantage throughout the playoffs and would host the Sharks in the quarter-finals.

2-Lions (10-1) 7-Highlanders (8-3), Johannesburg

The Lions look set to be in the box seat following their victory over the Brumbies on Friday night.

With a 10-1 record last year's finalists head back to South Africa for their remaining four games. The Lions, who don't face a New Zealand team during the regular season, have a fairly easy run to the quarter-finals where they would face the Highlanders, if the season ended today.

3-Stormers (6-4) 6-Hurricanes (8-2), Newlands

The Stormers sit top of Africa 1 by a handy 11 points and look set to lock in the third seed. The Hurricanes, despite an impressive season to date, face a trip to South Africa in the quarter-finals. These two teams met last week in Wellington with the Hurricanes running out 41-22 winners.

4-Brumbies (3-7) 5-Chiefs (9-1), Canberra

The Chiefs end the regular season by hosting the Brumbies in Hamilton. The way the table looks after 12 rounds, they've have to face off a week later across the Tasman. That's if the Brumbies can hold onto top spot in the Australian Conference. They've been stuck on three wins for the last four weeks and head to South Africa this week to face the Kings before a tricky game against the Jaguares in Argentina.

