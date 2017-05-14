National club rugby results: May 13

By Campbell Burnes

Northland

(Premier)

Mid Northern 26 Western Sharks 20

Kamo 27 Mid-Western 25

OBM 50 Hikurangi 19

Otamatea 15 Waipu 15

Wellsford 39 Hora Hora 15

(North zone)

Awanui 27 Kerikeri A 14

Eastern 53 Kaeo 22

Kaikohe 37 Kaitaia 15

Ohaeawai/Okaihau 57 Te Rarawa 12

Kerikeri B 37 Panguru 14

(South zone)

Tomarata 44 Otiria 14

Moerewa/United Kawakawa Sports beat Ruawai by default

Southern beat City by default

Kaihu 26 Pipiwai 7

North Harbour

Northcote 39 East Coast Bays 3

North Shore 48 Marist 17

Kumeu 98 Mahurangi 0

Massey 27 Takapuna 21

Silverdale 41 Glenfield 8

Northcote gave a commanding display to crush East Coast Bays 39-3 at Windsor Park. Among the five tries were a brace to Shae Tucker, who turned out for North Harbour in a midweek practice game against Counties Manukau and South Korea.

Halfback Dwayne Polataivao and Blues No 8 Murphy Taramai were central to Northcote fortunes.

Northcote are still just third on a very congested table, in which Massey stayed at the top after a 27-21 win over Takapuna, the Telea brothers and Matt Vaega among the tryscorers.

Silverdale are the only team with six wins this season and were good for their 41-8 result over Glenfield, giving debutant Rhys Cattell cause to celebrate. David McMurtrie was in accurate kicking form, scoring 16 points to take his season tally to 112.

Kumeu dealt Mahurangi a 98-0 hiding with Pita Volavola helping himself to four tries of the 16 scored, while Todd Doolan scored 23 points, including a try.

Daniel Lee's top form continued with 18 points as North Shore's backs cut loose in the second spell to hand Marist a 48-18 loss.

Auckland

Suburbs 21 Eden 16

Ponsonby 68 Otahuhu 10

University 67 Grammar TEC 15

Marist 30 Waitakere City 16

Manukau 57 Mt Wellington 6

Pakuranga 32 East Tamaki 20

Papatoetoe 33 Waitemata 24

University is emerging as one of the favourites for the Auckland premier club season after administering a 67-15 shellacking on Grammar TEC at Colin Maiden Park.

The nine tries to two victory was clearly the best of the season for Varsity, who sit atop Pool B with two games remaining before the top eight round begins. It also warmed the hearts of the 1997 Gallaher Shield-winning team from the club, who were having a reunion on the day.

The win was founded on a dominant pack effort led by loose forwards Nathan Harris, Antonio Kirikiri and Sinclair Dominikovich-Murray, and front-rowers Kurt Eklund and John Drake scholar Antonio Ripata, while Brenton Helleur and Tyrone Elkington-MacDonald controlled the tempo in the halves. Centre Mike King was direct and scored the opening two tries, while there were also doubles for Helleur and replacement Matt Jones. Connor McGowan's try started 60m out and went through three pairs of hands in a vintage display of varsity rugby, but that was almost outdone by Matt Megaw setting up Uini Fetalaiga.

Grammar TEC scored two consolation tries, but the inexperience of their pack was telling.

Elsewhere in Pool B, Stephen Perofeta made a triumphant return to rugby, scoring a hat-trick on debut for Ponsonby in their 68-10 win over Otahuhu. Perofeta might just be fit enough to travel with the New Zealand Under 20s if he is not required by the Blues. Freedom Vaha'akolo crossed for a brace for Ponies.

Marist, with a large thanks to wing Salesi Rayasi, who ran in four tries, won their first game of the season, 30-16 over Waitakere City.

Pakuranga kept pace with Varsity, though they fought hard to repel East Tamaki 32-20, Blues prop Sam Prattley scoring a try.

In Pool A, Suburbs edged a competitive Eden 21-16, to set up a top of the log clash with College Rifles on Saturday.

Manukau Rovers stayed in top eight contention with a 57-6 win over Mt Wellington that featured an incredible three penalty tries.

The Papatoetoe team walked out with their mothers ahead of Mother's Day and played with emotion to beat Waitemata 33-24 for their first win of 2017, flanker Okristen Williams scoring a double. Fred Tavita emulated that feat for the westerners.

Counties Manukau

(McNamara Cup)

Ardmore-Marist 43 Manurewa 19

Patumahoe 31 Papakura 26

Karaka 25 Pukekohe 21

Bombay 47 Onewhero 17

Waiuku 48 Te Kauwhata 12

Baden Kerr is back and kicking goals for his Karaka club.

The former Steelers and Blues No 10 has been plying his trade abroad, and slotted four goals as the Counties Power Cup holders edged Pukekohe 25-21. His old Steelers teammate Cardiff Vaega scored a try for Karaka.

Glen Fisiiahi proved his fitness to the Chiefs with a brace for Bombay in their 47-17 win over Onewhero, which maintains the defending champs in second place on a congested top four of the standings. Haamiora Clarke also crossed for two tries.

A hat-trick to Tevita Nabura helped Waiuku to a comfortable 48-12 victory over Te Kauwhata, while Nathan Millar ran in a double.

Ardmore-Marist inflicted a 43-19 defeat on Manurewa, who are 4-6 along with Pukekohe and Waiuku.

Leaders Patumahoe had to work much harder than most would have expected to beat cellar dwellers Papakura 31-26. Jonny Wilkinson scored 11 points for the victors, while Papakura picked up two bonus points, meaning they are getting closer to a positive tally after incurring a loss of competition points due to fielding an incorrectly registered player.

Thames Valley

(Silcock Shield)

Hauraki North 23 Coromandel 18

Waihi Athletic 46 Waihou 14

Thames 31 Paeroa West 16

Cobras 40 Whangamata 18

Bay of Plenty

(Baywide premier)

Mt Maunganui Sports 68 Whakatane Marist 0

Tauranga Sports 85 Poroporo 0

Rotoiti 23 Rangataua 15

Te Puna 55 Arataki 8

Greerton Marist 56 Paroa 20

Whakarewarewa 42 Te Puke 41

Waikato

Fraser Tech 27 Hamilton Old Boys 26

Hamilton Marist 24 Hautapu 20

Melville 35 United Matamata Sports 12

Otorohanga 45 Southern United 17

University 27 Te Awamutu Sports 20

King Country

Waitete 84 Bush United 10

Piopio 20 Taupo Sports A 7

Taumarunui Districts 17 Tongariro 15

East Coast

Hicks Bay 40 Tokararangi 22

TVC 24 Tokomaru United 15

Hikurangi 10 Uawa 7

Waiapu 36 Tawhiti 7

Poverty Bay

Ngatapa 22 Pirates 21

Waikohu 40 OBM 29

YMP 32 Wairoa Athletic 14

Hawke's Bay

(Tui Nash Cup)

MAC 29 Tamatea 28

Hastings Rugby and Sports 26 Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 6

Havelock North 28 Taradale 24

Napier Tech 53 Central 10

Napier Old Boys-Marist 55 Clive 19

Taranaki

Coastal 24 Spotswood United 18

Stratford-Eltham 20 NPOB 12

Tukapa 45 Inglewood United 5

Clifton 14 Southern 8

Wanganui

Marist 30 Border 22 (Challenge Shield)

Kaierau 29 Ratana 0

Pirates 36 Utiku OB 15

Manawatu

College Old Boys 31 Kia Toa 10

Varsity 25 Feilding Old Boys-Oroua 21

Old Boys-Marist 50 Linton Army 7

Feilding 29 Te Kawau 17

Wairarapa-Bush

(Moose Kapene Cup)

Gladstone 41 Marist 0

Greytown 27 Carterton 13

Eketahuna 33 Pioneer 29

Martinborough 46 East Coast 19

Horowhenua Kapiti

College Old Boys 45 Rahui 14

Foxton 23 Waikanae 15

Paraparaumu 66 Athletic 0

Shannon 36 Wanderers 10

Wellington

(Swindale Shield)

Johnsonville 26 Avalon Wolves 17

Oriental Rongotai 32 Marist St Pat's 27

Petone 49 Hutt Old Boys-Marist 31

Tawa 18 Poneke 15

Northern United 47 Upper Hutt Rams 27

Wellington 22 Paremata-Plimmerton 21

Wainuiomata 16 Old Boys-University 11

Tasman

(Tasman Trophy)

Wanderers 55 Harlequins 24

Waimea Old Boys 37 Waitohi 26

Stoke 52 Central 39

Nelson 53 Moutere 3

Renwick 24 Marist 23

Kahurangi 28 East Coast 15

Buller

White Star 38 Ngakawau/Karamea 23

West Coast

(New Forrest Trophy)

Blaketown 68 South Westland 7

Marist 49 Grey Valley 0

Kiwi 35 Wests 8

Canterbury

(Metro)

University 48 Marist Albion 26

Sydenham 43 New Brighton 10

Lincoln University 54 Christchurch 14 (DCL Shield)

Burnside 31 Shirley 24

Belfast 27 Linwood 25

Sumner 52 HSOB 15

(Canterbury Country/Mid Canterbury)

Waihora 40 Ohoka 17

Darfield 27 Celtic 10

Glenmark-Cheviot 32 Burnham/Dunsandel/Irwell 7

Prebbleton 66 Hampstead 7

Saracens 43 Hornby 19

Lincoln 48 Methven 5

Rakaia 48 Kaiapoi 20

Southbridge 50 Southern 14

Oxford 40 West Melton 29

South Canterbury

(Hamersley Cup)

Temuka 44 Geraldine 21

Pleasant Point 44 Old Boys 0

Celtic 67 Waimate 19

Harlequins 29 MacKenzie 15

North Otago

Valley 24 Athletic Marist 22

Kurow 30 Excelsior 26

Old Boys 43 Maheno 10

Otago

(Dunedin Metro)

Alhambra-Union 51 Zingari-Richmond 25

University 20 Harbour 20

Southern 41 Dunedin 25

Kaikorai 51 Green Island 17

(Central Otago)

Maniototo 41 Matakanui Combined 18

Wakatipu 29 Arrowtown 17 (White Horse Cup)

Cromwell 29 Upper Clutha 5

