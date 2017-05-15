Rugby: MAC captain wary but happy with win

By Shane Hurndell - Hawkes Bay Today

It's fair to say MAC premier rugby team captain Vai Kereti is well placed to comment on the history between his side and Tamatea.

Former Samoa A midfield back Kereti, 30, played for Tamatea in 2014 when he first came to the Bay and then transferred to MAC the following season.

"The rivalry between these two teams goes way back. If there's one game in a season either of these two teams don't want to lose it's this one. I just told the boys to do what they do best . . . keep the ball alive and give it to the backs and it worked today," Kereti said with a huge grin after his team recorded their first win of the season with Saturday's 29-28 victory over Tamatea in a Tui Nash Cup round eight fixture at Bill Mathewson Park, Hastings.

"Hopefully this will set us up to get a few more wins. We want to avoid that relegation game at the end of round two . . . I'm scared of that one."

Hooker Amiga Mikaele, No 8 Harlan Solomon and flanker A J Fatialofa were inspirational figures in the visiting forward pack. Another former Tamatea player, fullback Tom Iosefo, joined Kereti as the pick of the MAC backs.

Tamatea and Magpies prop Mason Kean, who is a former MAC frontrower, was the best player on the paddock. Fellow prop Harley Kamura and flanker Jamie Muir also had high workrates in the host pack while centre Joel Mihaka and winger Jarome Mareikura, a son of former MAC frontrower Porky Mareikura, shone in the Tamatea backline.

NOBM 55 Clive 19

Unbeaten defending champions Hawke's Bay Insurances Limited Napier Old Boys Marist retained the Nash Cup and equalled their club's record of 22 consecutive wins with this Park Island victory.

Promising winger Mitch Drew, who played fullback in this outing, grabbed a hattrick for the hosts who also retained the Hawke's Bay Challenge Shield and emulated the feat of their club's 2001-'02 team which was regarded as the club's best before this season's.

Blindside flanker Matt Gardiner was a workhorse for NOBM for the entire game and lock Tom Bywater was again impressive for the green machine.

Second five-eighth Paul Bickle had his best game of the season for the hosts and shone with his distribution. Lock Josh Eden-Whaitiri was the pick of the K9 Petfoods Clive forwards and fullback Charlton Karauria, a son of former Magpie Ray Karauria, the best back.

"I was happy with our first 39 minutes after which the score was 19-all. But they kept coming at us in the second half when we were under the pump for long patches. NOBM are a good team," Clive head coach Blair Cross said.

Havelock North 28 Taradale 24

Progressive Meats Havelock North regained the O'Dwyer-Cooper Cup with this Tareha Reserve win.

"During the week we placed a big emphasis on producing a good performance for Geoff and his family and we were absolutely elated to get the win," Havelock statistician Conrad Waitoa said referring to Havelock North club stalwart and former Magpies manager Geoff O'Dwyer, who died last year.

Blindside flanker Jonty Strong, tighthead prop Sam Matson and openside flanker Sam Lamborn were all workaholics in the winning pack.

"We just about snatched it at the end. It was a good game to watch and I'm happy with the improvement after our loss to Central last week," Carters Frame and Truss Taradale head coach Jason Shoemark said.

Captain and No 8 Andrew Gardner again led the hosts by example. Tighthead prop Jack Byrne and second five-eighth Billy Ropiha also made Shoemark's MVP list while halfback Chris Eaton and centre Kaleb Whakataka were singled out for some impressive defensive work.

Technical 53 Central 10

Winger Nathan Ramsay and second five-eighth Ted Walters both grabbed hat tricks as Altherm Window Systems Napier Technical celebrated club day in style with this Whitmore Park thrashing.

Walters was the best of the Tech backs. Tighthead prop Mark Braidwood secured player-of-the-match honours with some powerful carries and scrummaging.

Hooker Tere Joel was another to provide plenty of grunt to the Texans' engine room.

Northfuels Central coach Exham Wichman was proud of his team's competitive first half but said the hosts got away on them when they were down to 13 players in the second half after openside flanker Jack Richardson was ordered off and lock-loosie Ben Carpenter sinbinned.

Hastings 26 Pirate 6

Ansin & Monteith Hastings Rugby and Sports were also club day winners during this Elwood Park-hosted match.

"It was a scrappy stop-start affair but we still managed the bonus point for four tries. Our loose forwards made some strong carries and we worked well on defence to keep Pirates tryless," Hastings co-manager James Rosenberg said.

Blindside flanker Warwick Slingsby and lock Tamati Ratapu were the key architects of a dominant Hastings pack. Winger Mason Emerson was again thirsty for work.

Captain and No 8 Aaron McPhee, Baby Blacks tighthead prop Pouri Rakete-Stones and lock Tama Cahill were prominent in the Tanalised Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports pack.

Manager Charles Reid said his troops were on the back foot for long periods, particularly after outside back Al Momoisea was ordered off for a dangerous tackle with 20 minutes remaining.