Rugby: Scott Barrett, Matt Todd latest All Blacks injury concerns ahead of Lions

Crusaders lock Scott Barrett and flanker Matt Todd have joined the growing list of All Blacks wounded in the build-up to the three-test British & Irish Lions series.

Both left the field early in last night's NZ conference showdown against defending the Super Rugby champion Hurricanes in Christchurch.

While Todd will, no doubt, undergo concussion protocols this week to determine his availability for coming games, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has confirmed Barrett may also be out for "a couple of weeks", after tweaking his knee and ankle in the 20-12 victory.

Barrett, 23, whose brothers Beauden and Jordie are also in contention for the Lions series, played four times for the national team on their northern hemisphere tour last year, scoring a try in the loss to Ireland in Chicago.

The Crusaders shouldn't miss a beat with Barrett on the sidelines - All Black Luke Romano was in top form against the Hurricanes and international veteran Sam Whitelock will return from a two-week suspension next weekend.

Todd, 29, was captaining the Crusaders in his 100th game for the franchise and has mustered eight All Blacks appearances since his 2013 debut. While he may be only a third-string openside, behind Sam Cane and Ardie Savea, his experience and rock-solid reliability gives the selectors some flexibility in their loose forward options.

With the first test against the Lions scheduled for June 24 at Eden Park, the All Blacks casualty ward looks something like this:

Israel Dagg - knee, expected back in next week or so, out since March 11

Liam Squire - thumb, up to six weeks from initial injury. out since May 7

Nehe Milner-Skudder - foot, expected to return June 9 or sooner, out since March 10

Dane Coles - concussion, week to week, previously knee and calf, out since mid March

Kieran Read - thumb, up to six weeks from initial injury, out since April 30

Jerome Kaino - meniscus tear, four to six weeks from initial injury, out since April 27

Sonny Bill Williams - concussion, week to week, out since May 6

Lima Sopoaga - hamstring, at least two weeks from early May, has travelled to Perth, been out since March 11

Matt Todd - concussion, week to week, left field May 13

Scott Barrett - knee and ankle, maybe two weeks, left field May 13

- NZ Herald