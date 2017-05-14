Rugby: Depleted All Blacks sevens ease into quarter-final

By Campbell Burnes

A depleted All Blacks Sevens should be pleased with their day one work in Paris.

They went 3-0 to top Pool B and set up a Cup quarter-final with Kenya tonight at 9.34pm NZT.

New Zealand had to work hard for their three wins but, led by four tries on the day to the explosive Regan Ware, they finished strongly in each match. There was some early uncertainty against Wales before they asserted themselves with some confident sevens and a 26-7 win, led by Tim Mikkelson and Trael Joass. DJ Forbes scored his 150th World Series circuit try. Argentina was subdued 21-14, though not without some difficulty after a brace to Franco Sabato.

New Zealand coach Scott Waldrom opted to rest several of his key men for the final match against USA to decide the pool. Other than the searing pace of Perry Baker, who scored a double, New Zealand were untroubled. Regan Ware crossed twice and Lewis Ormond continued his good form as they laid on three tries in as many minutes to close the match.

There were several upsets on day one, notably Scotland downing series leaders South Africa 19-12, but defending Paris Cup champions Samoa were the big movers, Gordon Tietjens charges awakening from their long slumber to beat Fiji 19-17 and knock out Australia 21-14, thus qualifying for their first Cup round of the season.

New Zealand 26 (Tim Mikkelson, DJ Forbes, Regan Ware, Sione Molia tries; Rocky Khan 3 con) Wales 7 (Luke Morgan try; EJ Davies con) HT: 14-7

New Zealand 21 (Regan Ware, Tim Mikkelson, Sam Dickson tries; Rocky Khan 3 con) Argentina 14 (Franco Sabato 2 tries; Gaston Revol 2 con) HT: 7-7

New Zealand 27 (Regan Ware 2, Jamie Booth, Fa'asiu Fuatai, Tone Ng Shiu tries; Rocky Khan con) USA 14 (Perry Baker 2 tries; Madison Hughes 2 con) HT: 10-7

- NZ Herald