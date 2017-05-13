8:03am Sat 13 May
Luke McAlister leaving Toulouse to join Toulon next season

TOULON, France (AP) " Three-time European champion Toulon has signed former New Zealand back Luke McAlister from French rival Toulouse.

Toulon said Thursday that the 33-year-old McAlister " who has 30 caps for the All Blacks and can play at center of flyhalf " will join next season with an option for another season.

McAlister, who has also played for North Harbour and Auckland Blues back home and for Sale Sharks in England, joined Toulouse in 2011.

An accurate penalty kicker, McAlister made around 150 appearances for Toulouse, scoring more than 800 points.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

