Rugby: Patrick Tuipulotu a tough call for ABs selectors

Time is running out a bit for Patrick Tuipulotu. The big man hasn't laid down much of a marker in 2017 to say the All Blacks, nor the Blues for that matter, must have him in their mix if the are serious about winning.

His form just wasn't all it needed to be in the first half of Super Rugby and he missed most of April and half of May with a bulging disc in his back.

Returning to the Blues starting team tonight, he reckoned he had four weeks to state his case that he's back to being the athlete and player he can be - was, back in 2014 when he was free of injury and storming around the place without a care in the world.

His mission against the Cheetahs was to once again establish his power: to demonstrate that there are fewer locks in Super Rugby better at charging close to the ruck and running over the top of defenders.

Brodie Retallick does that brilliantly one pass out from the breakdown, but Tuipulotu's leg drive allows him to do it in the even thicker traffic and while it wasn't definitive as such, there were signs that he's coming back to a better place.

Tuipulotu had a couple of decent runs in the first half. The first time he battered through the thin white line, he was maybe guilty of looking around too early to pass when the poor bloke gripping on to him for dear life knew he didn't really have a decent hold.

The second time, Tuipulotu again thought about looking for the offload but then seemed to recall that at 130kg and with a big head of steam up, he was going to crash over the try line. Which he did and in doing so gave a reminder of what he can do when he's give a little bit of space and time to wind up.

That's what the All Blacks coaches would have wanted to see - a direct and motivated Tuipulotu carrying hard and powerfully.

They, like everyone else, needs a solid reminder of what Tuipulotu can bring to the game and why he was a player of such interest back in 2014.

With Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, the All Blacks have just about every base covered and Scott Barrett brings much the same just without the same experience or impact quite yet.

The missing ingredient is a tight, ball carrying bruiser and for that role, there are two candidates - Tuipulotu and Luke Romano.

The Crusaders veteran would have his nose in front, but if Tuipulotu can build on his performance against the Cheetahs, it will be a tight call.

