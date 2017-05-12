Why your Super Rugby team will win this week

What the Opta Stats say ahead of the latest round of Super Rugby including the big local derby between the Hurricanes and the Crusaders.

Blues v Cheetahs, 7.35pm tonight, Eden Park

Why the Blues will win

Each of the last six games between these teams has been won by the home side on the day, and the Cheetahs are yet to win when visiting Auckland (L4).

The Blues have won four of their last five games against teams from South Africa; having won just one in nine prior to this streak.

The Cheetahs have lost 10 straight games away from home, the last and only time they lost more in succession was a drought of 13 away losses spanning the entirety of the 2008 and 2009 campaigns.

The Blues average 18 minutes and 15 seconds of time in possession this season, more than any other team in the competition and 2mins 20 secs more than the Cheetahs.

Why the Blues won't win

The Cheetahs have won three of their last five games against the Blues after having never between them in five games between 1997 and 2009.

The Cheetahs remain the most accurate goal kicking team in the competition, landing 87% of their attempts so far.

Crusaders v Hurricanes, 7.35pm Saturday, AMI Stadium

Why the Crusaders will win

The Crusaders have won 11 of their last 12 games at home by an average margin of 27 points per game; however, their only loss in that span came against the Hurricanes in Round 17 last season.

The Crusaders have conceded just 340 metres per game this campaign, fewer than any other team in the competition.

The Crusaders have scored 10 tries when beginning possession with a kick return this season, more than any other team in the competition.

Why the Hurricanes will win

The Hurricanes have won six of their last eight games against the Crusaders, though only one of those victories came by a margin of greater than seven points.

The Canes have scored 24 tries in four away games this season, including 13 against Sunwolves in Round 1.

Ngani Laumape (22) is one of just two players (Courtnall Skosan, 25) to have made more than 20 clean breaks so far this season; Laumape is the top try scorer so far (11).

Bulls v Highlanders, 1.05am, Sunday, Loftus Versfeld

Why the Highlanders will win

The Highlanders have won four of their last six games against the Bulls, though the last time they beat them by more than seven points was in Round 7, 2009.

The Highlanders' last four games in South Africa have seen an average aggregate score of 73 points (W3, L1).

Waisake Naholo beat a round-high 12 defenders in Round 11, the last time any player made more was Digby Ioane's 13 defenders beaten in Round 12, 2013.

Why the Bulls will win

The Bulls boast a lineout success rate of 92%, the best of any team in the competition and four percentage points higher than the Highlanders.

