All Blacks draw Springboks in 2019 Rugby World Cup pool

KYOTO, Japan (AP) " New Zealand will face its archrival South Africa in the 2019 Rugby World Cup pool stage in Japan and Six Nations champion England was again drawn in the toughest pool of the tournament on Wednesday.

The All Blacks, the defending two-time champions, have never lost a pool game, but that record will be tested when they face the Springboks, the former two-time champions, in Pool B.

The Springboks won their biggest cup match, the 1995 final that was portrayed in the movie "Invictus," but the All Blacks have won their last two cup matches, including the 2015 semifinal.

England was drawn with France and Argentina in a grueling Pool C.

Two-time champAustralia is in Pool D with Wales and Georgia.

Host Japan is with Ireland and Scotland in Pool A.