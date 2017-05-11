Rugby: Ryan Crotty returns to Crusaders starting XV for Hurricanes clash

Crusaders vice-captain and All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty has been reinstated into the Super Rugby side's starting XV for Saturday's derby showdown with the Hurricanes in Christchurch.

The 28-year-old Crotty started on the bench in last week's 62-24 throttling of the Bulls in Pretoria, but has reclaimed the No.12 jersey from Tim Bateman, who moves out of the matchday squad altogether.

Manasa Mataele covers Crotty's place on the bench.

Elsewhere, the side takes on a similar shape to that which smashed the Bulls without the injured Kieran Read or suspended Sam Whitelock.

Test loosehead Joe Moody replaces veteran Wyatt Crockett, with Codie Taylor and Owen Franks making up the remainder of the front row.

Luke Romano and Scott Barrett - also both capped by the All Blacks - sit behind them as locks, while Matt Todd will once again captain the side as No.7.

Mitch Drummond has been preferred to Bryn Hall as halfback, and Richie Mo'unga will hope to continue his recent positive form as first-five.

Israel Dagg's ongoing knee issues continue to keep David Havili in the No.15 jumper, with George Bridge and Seta Tamanivalu on either side of him.

The Crusaders have lost four of their past five matches against the Hurricanes, but couldn't head into the match in better form.

The Cantabrians are unbeaten in Super Rugby this season despite suffering plenty of injury woes, and have scored more than 40 points in each of their last six matches.

Crusaders: David Havili, Seta Tamanivalu, Jack Goodhue, Ryan Crotty, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Jordan Taufua, Matt Todd (c), Pete Samu, Scott Barrett, Luke Romano, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Ben Funnell, Wyatt Crockett, Michael Alaalatoa, Quinten Strange, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Bryn Hall, Mitchell Hunt, Manasa Mataele

- NZ Newswire