12:04pm Thu 11 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Former Crusader to face Hurricanes

Reed Prinsep celebrates scoring against the Rebels. Photo / Getty
Reed Prinsep celebrates scoring against the Rebels. Photo / Getty

Former Crusader Reed Prinsep will face his old team when he runs out for the Hurricanes in Saturday's Super Rugby derby in Christchurch.

Prinsep will start at blindside flanker, with Ardie Savea moving back to his favoured openside and Brad Shield to number eight.

Callum Gibbins was ruled out with a shoulder injury suffered against the Stormers.

Loosehead prop Chris Eves gets the nod in the run-on side for Ben May who drops to the bench.

Prop Loni Uhila returns from an eight week absence with a calf injury, while lock Sam Lousi and outside back cover Wes Goosen join the reserves.

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles was ruled out with ongoing concussion worries.

Listen: Out of the Box podcast


- Radio Sport

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 11 May 2017 12:14:38 Processing Time: 83ms