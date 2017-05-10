Former Crusader to face Hurricanes

Former Crusader Reed Prinsep will face his old team when he runs out for the Hurricanes in Saturday's Super Rugby derby in Christchurch.

Prinsep will start at blindside flanker, with Ardie Savea moving back to his favoured openside and Brad Shield to number eight.

Callum Gibbins was ruled out with a shoulder injury suffered against the Stormers.

Loosehead prop Chris Eves gets the nod in the run-on side for Ben May who drops to the bench.

Prop Loni Uhila returns from an eight week absence with a calf injury, while lock Sam Lousi and outside back cover Wes Goosen join the reserves.

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles was ruled out with ongoing concussion worries.

- Radio Sport