Dan Carter inducted into RPA Hall of Fame

All Blacks great Dan Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players' Association Hall of Fame this morning.

"I'm honoured to be inducted into the RPA Hall of Fame alongside some true icons of the game," Carter said receiving the news last month.

"Rugby is the ultimate team sport but to receive an accolade of this kind is both humbling and very satisfying. I've worked extremely hard throughout my career so to be recognised by my peers in this way makes me feel immensely proud."

It was a big night for New Zealand first five-eighths with Wasps number 10 Jimmy Gopperth named the players' player of the year.

The 33-year-old New Zealander led the Aviva Premiership points charts with 266 as Wasps ended the regular season top of the table for the first time.

Bath's Zach Mercer scooped the young player of the year award.

Saracens and British and Irish Lions playmaker Owen Farrell was named England player of the year, while Tamara Taylor received the women's player of the year accolade.

- NZ Herald