New Zealand to play Samoa in Lions warmup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " New Zealand has confirmed it will play a one-off rugby test against Samoa on June 16, eight days before the first of its three test matches against the British and Irish Lions.

The match, at Auckland's Eden Park, will be part of a double header involving Pacific teams; Wales' relocated test against Tonga will be played as a curtain-raiser to the All Blacks match.

New Zealand Rugby operations officer Nigel Cass said the matches, billed as the Pasifika Challenge, would be "a great night for Pacific rugby. After the test between Tonga and Wales was moved (from Tonga) to Auckland it made sense to combine it with the All Blacks hit-out against Samoa and turn the occasion into a Pacific double-header."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will take advantage of the match to prepare his team for the Lions' series.