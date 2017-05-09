Lions squad given 64 items of clothing including $1100 velvet jacket

Lions stars were kitted out with a staggering 64 items of clothing and accessories yesterday, as they met for the first time ahead of the tour to New Zealand.

First, the 41-man squad received 36 pieces of training and playing kit, before picking up 28 items of bespoke formal wear including a £150 scarf (NZ$281) and a £595 velvet jacket (NZ$1,117).

Players always turn into kids in a sweetshop when presented with a new treasure chest of goodies. Ireland's bullocking No 8 CJ Stander was particularly excited.

"A pocket square, happy days!" the Munster man exclaimed when he found out he was now the proud owner of two.

"These are pretty cool," offered Wales' Rhys Webb, admiring the pair of cufflinks gleaming on his wrist as Stander revealed he had never owned any before.

Tailors Thomas Pink measured up 176 players and management during the Six Nations but only 41 squad members can wear their bespoke Lions collection.

Luckily for the tourists the items in their bulging kit-bags come as part of the trip, as the 64 items would cost around £4,000 (NZ$7,510).

Tallied up, here is the full list of kit given to the Lions by Thomas Pink.

Navy blazer£495

White athletic fit shirt £115

Tour tie £70

Lions socks £21

Velvet jacket £595

Formal trousers £150

Evening tie £70

Woven boxers £25

Jersey boxers (for 2)£30

Belt £90

Cufflinks £120

Shoes - fitted for players onlyN/A

Chinos £95

Checked formal shirt £115

Casual shirt £100

Jumper £155

Pocket square x 2 £35

Scarf £150

Collar stiffeners £15

TOTAL COST £2,446 (NZ$4,592)

- Daily Mail