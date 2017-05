Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The legend of Stephen Donald continues to grow.

The Chiefs' second-five was a target in the latest 'Chiefs TV Scare Cam' production, where winger Lelia Masaga dressed in bush camouflage and attempted to startle players as they walked back from training.

But where most Chiefs' jumped, squealed or ran, Donald stood his ground, unfazed.

As one Facebook commenter said: "This is why Stephen Donald is a legend. He sees things coming on and off the field."

- NZ Herald