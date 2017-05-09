Rugby: Sonny Bill Williams in doubt for Blues v Cheetahs

Sonny Bill Williams' concussion is likely to keep him out of the Blues' team to play the Cheetahs at Eden Park on Friday.

Midfielder Williams suffered the injury during the second half of his team's 40-33 victory over the Waratahs in Sydney, leaving the field and not returning.

A Blues media release today stated Williams was likely to be unavailable, but that lock Patrick Tuipulotu was a possibility to return from a back injury.

Available for selection: Patrick Tuipulotu, Declan O'Donnell and Alex Hodgman.

Unavailable: Sonny-Bill Williams (concussion), Ihaia West (ankle), Stephen Perofeta (ankle), Matt Moulds (knee - 3-4 weeks), Jerome Kaino (knee - 3-4 weeks), Rene Ranger (ankle - 3-4 weeks), Jimmy Tupou (hamstring - one week).

- NZ Herald