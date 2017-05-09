All Blacks confident top players will be fit for Samoa test

The All Blacks are confident they'll have the full contingent of players available for their only warm up test for the British and Irish Lions tour.

New Zealand Rugby's confirmed a double header at Eden Park, with New Zealand to host Samoa on the 16th of June after Tonga to take on Wales.

Captain Kieran Read, fellow loosies Jerome Kaino and Liam Squire, hooker Dane Coles as well as utility back Nehe Milner-Skudder are on the All Blacks long-term injury list.

Assistant coach Ian Foster says their medical staff predicts they'll be ready for the match.

Foster says four to five weeks in the injury business is a long time and hopefully all of them will be ready to go.

Foster confirmed they were going to play an inter-squad match if they couldn't get Samoa across the line.

