British and Irish Lions squad take official photo

The British and Irish Lions squad met up for the first time overnight ahead of their tour to New Zealand in June.

The Lions' official Twitter account posted a photo of the full 41-man squad together as they posed during the official get-together.

The squad's tour begins on 3 June with a match against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei. However, they had their first get-together - traditionally known as Messy Monday - at the London Hilton Syon Park hotel as the countdown to winter's mouthwatering spectacle continues.

The British & Irish Lions squad for the 2017 Tour to New Zealand!#AllForOne #LionsNZ2017 pic.twitter.com/36M5uCtPbl — British&Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) May 8, 2017

Today was the day the #LionsNZ2017 players assembled for the first time, and here's what happened #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/kpMO2CNQru — British&Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) May 8, 2017

The Lions' first game against the All Blacks is on 24 June - before two further matches against them on 1 July and 8 July.

The squad lost Ben Youngs on Sunday after the England halfback withdrew due to family reasons - he was replaced by Scotland's Greig Laidlaw.

Coach Warren Gatland defended the timing of the Lions' first meeting - which comes just days before Saracens and Gloucester play in European finals.

Saracens boss Mark McCall had labelled the meet-up's timing 'unbelievable' with his team due to play in the Champions Cup final on Saturday against Clermont.

But Gatland insisted the date for the meeting had been set months ago and that today is an ideal day due to players often using it to recover.

"I've got to understand where they are coming from, having been involved in the situation, and I understand Mark's reasoning as well," Gatland said.

"If it had been last week it would have potentially affected 22 clubs. I understand it's a massive week for them. But Mondays tend to be a recovery day.

"This date has been communicated months and months and months ago. Now I don't know when Saracens got the information.

"But we have told the unions about this date for a long, long time. So we haven't had any requests from anyone to move this date."

