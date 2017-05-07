National club rugby results: May 6

Northland

(Premier)

Hikurangi 34 Otamatea 12

Mid Northern 22 Hora Hora 17

Kamo 27 Waipu 18

Wellsford 45 Mid-Western 16

Old Boys-Marist 26 Western Sharks 19

(North zone)

Kerikeri A 52 Kerikeri B 19

Awanui 46 Eastern 22

Kaikohe 36 Kaeo 26

Te Rarawa 48 Panguru 24

Ohaeawai/Okaihau 33 Kaitaia 22

(South zone)

Kaihu 74 Mangakahia 0

Pipiwai 51 Otiria 20

Moerewa/United Kawakawa Sports 62 Southern 5

Whangaruru beat City by default



North Harbour

Silverdale 41 Kumeu 29

North Shore 24 Northcote 23

Marist 19 Mahurangi 0

Massey 36 Glenfield 14

(Buck Shelford Shield)

East Coast Bays 22 Takapuna 21



Lewis Gjaltema will be disappointed about missing the cut for the New Zealand Under 20s, but the skilful former Orewa College halfback is doing the business for East Coast Bays.

He was in fine form as the club won the Buck Shelford Shield on Saturday, narrowly defeating Takapuna 22-21, thanks to a second half try after Takapuna led 18-17 at halftime. Wing Jona Tuitoga ran in a double, while Marty Swart scored a try and added three goals. North Harbour loose forward Kane Jacobson was among two Takapuna tryscorers.

Massey toasted 100 premier games for midfielder Niko Ratumaitavuki, who has also played eight times for North Harbour. He scored a try as his club dispatched Glenfield 36-14, and will be presented with his centurion's blazer after the Moire Park home game against Takapuna next Saturday.

Marist moved up to seventh position after a scrappy, but crucial, 19-0 victory over Mahurangi.

Silverdale put on the second half pressure to defeat Kumeu 41-29 for the Country Cup, Steven Hick scoring a brace and David McMurtrie contributing 16 points.

North Shore's resurgence continues with their second straight win, this time 24-23 over Northcote at Vauxhall Road. There was no bonus point but the four points will be priceless for Shore, who are sixth and keen to keep rising. They took their opportunities more than the visitors.

There is a five-way logjam at the top of the table, with just two competition points separating Massey at No 1 and Northcote at No 5. East Coast Bays will host Northcote this Saturday.



Auckland

Eden 60 Mt Wellington 12

College Rifles 60 Waitemata 8

University 29 Pakuranga 27

Otahuhu 16 East Tamaki 12

Grammar TEC 50 Marist 23

Manukau 27 Papatoetoe 23

Ponsonby 56 Waitakere City 0

As expected, Eden cast aside Mt Wellington 60-12 for their first win on the newly refurbished Gribblehirst Park turf, but they have bigger fish to fry.

They are poised in third position in Pool A, and probably need at least one more win to seal top eight, second round, qualification for the first time since 1987. The club is buoyant, and enjoyed a clean sweep of wins in the senior ranks, which augurs well for the 95th jubilee celebrations on Queen's Birthday, when the premiers are hoping to host a top club in the top eight. A trip to Suburbs next weekend will offer a gauge as to just where they are placed.

Eden took at least 20 minutes to subdue a physical Mt Wellington, but then the floodgates opened with five tries before the break, two to fullback Max Leanna, who ran a nice angle to cross between the uprights for the first and then sliced through on a solo run for the second. They extended the halftime lead of 36-0 as first five Rodrigo Costa fired out some telling long passes, while his brother, halfback Ignacio, ran in a hat-trick. In the pack, there were willing workers in Auckland hooker, captain Blake Hill, lock Jorge Asi, both of whom scored tries, and loose forwards Stuart Taavao, Tevita Kalekale and man of the match Taniela Napa'a.

College Rifles put the hammer down on Waitemata, crushing the westerners 60-8 via nine tries. There were doubles to Pasqualle Dunn, Lolohea Loco and Hayden Edwards, while Otu Mausia contributed 18 points.

Manukau Rovers recorded their first win, a tight 27-23 win over Papatoetoe, Auckland loosie Josh Kaifa crossing for a brace.

In Pool B, a last gasp converted try by University saw them edge Pakuranga at Bell Park. Loose forward Antonio Kirikiri drove over from a quick tap, while Tyrone Elkington-MacDonald added the extras for the win, as he did for NZ Universities last weekend in Hamilton. Pakuranga did pick up two crucial bonus points.

First five Tupu Tavae scored all the points for Otahuhu in their 16-12 result over East Tamaki, while Grammar TEC finally cranked into top gear to defeat struggling Marist 50-23, Harry Plummer adding 20 points with the boot.

Ponsonby blanked Waitakere City 56-0, with Pryor Collier scoring 18 points and Blues wing Declan O'Donnell a try on his return from injury. - Campbell Burnes



Counties Manukau

(McNamara Cup)

Bombay 38 Te Kauwhata 20

Onewhero 17 Pukekohe 13

Karaka 93 Papakura 5

Patumahoe 26 Ardmore-Marist 24

Manurewa 31 Waiuku 17

Patumahoe have taken out the first round and consolidated their position atop the standings thanks to a nail-biting 26-24 home win over Ardmore Marist.

A mid-range penalty attempt with time elapsed could have seen the visitors steal victory but the kick sailed wide and Jeff Maka's side celebrated a job well done. Representative forwards Fotu Lokotui and Joe Royal led the way with strong performances while the class of midfield back Sam Furniss was again at the forefront of everything Patumahoe did.

First five Jonny Wilkinson had 16 points, which proved decisive, to join his Ardmore Marist counterpart Solomona Paraki at the top of the leader board on 84 points for the season.

Experienced halfback Shae Furniss was heavily involved on an emotional day for Patumahoe. His grandmother and respected member of the local community passed away in the lead-up to the game. The win comes at a cost for Patumahoe, however, with skipper Tamati Fromm picking up a knee injury, while outside back Harley Jenkins pulled up with a hamstring injury. Ardmore Marist actually outscored the victors four tries to two, but the boot of Wilkinson was too accurate.

A strong start saw Manurewa beat Waiuku 31-17 on Pat Walsh Memorial Day. Among their five tryscorers was Steelers loose forward Viliami Taulani. Irwin Finau scored a double for Waiuku.

Bombay finished the first round a solitary point behind Patumahoe after a 38-20 win over Te Kauwhata. The visitors raced out to an early advantage and took a 33-6 lead into the break but lost their way in the second spell as Te Kauwhata fought back. Faafouina Loau scored a hat-trick for Bombay.

Onewhero finished the first round with a flourish via an impressive 17-13 win, their third straight, over Pukekohe. It means Onewhero are clear in fifth place and will look to continue that momentum into the second round.

Karaka's 93-5 thrashing of Papakura saw 15 tries scored with three debutants in the ranks.

Kali Hala ran in a hat-trick, while four others recorded doubles, and Cardiff Vaega scored 19 points, including 14 off the tee.



Thames Valley

(Silcock Shield)

Hauraki North 31 Paeroa West 14

Mercury Bay 22 Waihou 17

Cobras 15 Waihi Athletic 12

Thames 26 Whangamata 14



Bay of Plenty

(Baywide premier)

Rotoiti 23 Arataki 20

Tauranga Sports 19 Mt Maunganui 17

Rangataua 71 Whakarewarewa 10

Te Puke Sports 38 Poroporo 14

Te Puna 33 Paroa 22

Greerton Marist 62 Whakatane Marist 22



Waikato

Otorohanga 40 Fraser Tech 30

Hamilton Old Boys 18 Hamilton Marist 17

University 51 Southern United 12

Hautapu 32 United Matamata Sports 16



King Country

Taupo Sports A 27 Waitomo 16

Waitete 95 Taupo Sports B 0

Piopio 90 Kio Kio 0

Taumarunui Districts 45 Bush United 14

Taupo United 15 Tongariro 14

East Coast

Hikurangi 22 Waiapu 14

Uawa 24 Ruatoria City 21

Tokomaru United beat Tokararangi by default

TVC beat Tawhiti by default

Poverty Bay

Waikohu 85 Athletic 0

YMP 24 HSOB 23

OBM 29 Pirates 29

HSOB 24 Athletic 17

Hawke's Bay

(Tui Nash Cup)

Napier Old Boys-Marist 31 Hastings Rugby and Sports 7

Central 41 Taradale 10

Napier Tech 78 MAC 26

Havelock North 21 Clive 17

Tamatea 11 Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 10



Taranaki

Stratford-Eltham 16 Inglewood United 12

NPOB 22 Spotswood United 18

Tukapa 48 Clifton 12 Tukapa 48

Coastal 37 Southern 17



Wanganui

Border 35 Ngamatapouri 13

Marist 26 Taihape 23

Ruapehu 43 Kaierau 20

Pirates 76 Ratana 17



Manawatu

Varsity 34 Te Kawau 12

Old Boys-Marist 43 Freyberg 0

Feilding 21 Linton 17

Kia Toa 29 Feilding Old Boys-Oroua 23

Varsity were the big winners in round nine of the McDonald's Senior 1 competition.

They needed two points from their match against Te Kawau to claim the Jubilee Cup.

Rejuvenated by the return of the NZ Universities players, Varsity won 34-12 and claim maximum points, taking the Jubilee Cup in the process.

Feilding Old Boys-Oroua gave Kia Toa a fright up in Kimbolton. Whilst they lead at halftime, FOB-Oroua were always a chance to sneak home, however Kia Toa with too much power managed to get out of Kimbolton with the 29-23 victory.

Old Boys-Marist had a solid 43-0 win over Freyberg, the Freys looking good in patches and there will come a time where they will tip up one of the big teams. However, in this instance OBM had too much grunt up front.

Feilding Yellows v Linton was the most anticipated match of the round and at halftime when the scores were locked it looked to be all go for the final 40. However Yellows outlasted the soldiers to come away with a 21-17 victory.

Wairarapa-Bush

(Moose Kapene Cup)

Eketahuna 20 Gladstone 19

Greytown 29 Pioneer 7

Carterton 41 East Coast 18

Martinborough 35 Marist 33

Horowhenua Kapiti

Foxton 12 Rahui 8

Shannon 57 Athletic 8

College Old Boys 30 Waikanae 25

Paraparaumu 32 Wanderers 14



Wellington

(Swindale Shield)

Marist St Pat's 60 Avalon Wolves 10

Hutt Old Boys-Marist 26 Tawa 10

Old Boys-University 30 Northern United 7

Oriental Rongotai 41 Upper Hutt Rams 19

Wainuiomata 42 Paremata-Plimmerton 15

Poneke 30 Johnsonville 17

Petone 22 Wellington 6

Tasman

(Tasman Trophy)

Moutere 52 Wanderers 18

Waimea Old Boys 48 Central 35

Stoke 80 Harlequins 10

Nelson 51 East Coast 7

Renwick 50 Kahurangi 13

Waitohi 21 Marist 18

Buller

Country 39 Town 34

West Coast

(New Forrest Trophy)

Kiwi 70 Grey Valley 0

Wests 15 Blaketown 14

Marist 25 South Westland 14

Canterbury

(Metro)

Marist-Albion 27 Linwood 27

Burnside 25 Sumner 14

Lincoln University 51 HSOB 8

New Brighton 42 Belfast 7

University 31 Shirley 3

Christchurch 35 Sydenham 28

(Canterbury Country/Mid Canterbury)

Glenmark-Cheviot 46 Waihora 3

Prebbleton 39 Hornby 20

Burnham/Dunsandel/Irwell 35 Ohoka 14

Saracens 35 Celtic 32

Darfield 49 Hampstead 22

Rakaia 29 Methven 13

Southern 40 West Melton 29

Lincoln 34 Kaiapoi 20

Oxford 50 Rolleston 5



South Canterbury

(Hamersley Cup)

Celtic 33 Pleasant Point 15

Harlequins 40 Waimate 20

Temuka 60 Old Boys 12

MacKenzie 27 Geraldine 16

North Otago

Kurow 19 Maheno 11

Valley 27 Excelsior 24

Old Boys 39 Athletic 24

Otago

(Dunedin Metro)

Dunedin 24 University 14

Kaikorai 32 Southern 29

Taieri 21 Alhambra-Union 19

Zingari-Richmond 45 Green Island 34

(Central Otago)

No play due to duck shooting

(South Otago)

No play due to duck shooting

Southland

No play due to duck shooting

- NZ Herald