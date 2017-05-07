Rugby: New Zealand U20s thrash Australia

By Campbell Burnes

New Zealand Under 20s - 43

Australian Under 20s - 6

The New Zealand Under 20s have swept the Oceania series on the Gold Coast following a decisive 43-6 victory over Australia.

The six tries to none display before a crowd of around 2000 will have New Zealand buoyant heading to the world championships in Georgia later this month. They were far from flawless - some of the passing was shoddy and Australia pressured them in the scrums and held them scoreless for the last quarter - but their continuity game was too much for the hosts. Captain Luke Jacobson stood out with two tries from No 8, while first five Tiaan Falcon kicked 13 points. Second five Orbyn Leger was adjudged man of the match.

New Zealand saw little ball during the opening exchanges and trailed 3-0 when Australian halfback Harry Nucifora landed a penalty goal.

But from the moment Jacobson charged over the line powerfully off the back of the scrum, it was apparent that New Zealand was playing the game at a pace that was going to stretch Australia.

They scored in close (Isaia Walker-Leawere) or out wide (Tamati Tua and Will Jordan, the latter slicing through from some porous defence).

They also enjoyed some luck when flanker Tom Christie was awarded a try, controversially, as New Zealand appeared to knock the ball on.

The game lost its shape in the final quarter, but New Zealand scored 186 points over three games, so will just need some fine-tuning and to ensure the set-piece is humming in three weeks.

The 28-man squad for Georgia is due to be announced next week.

Samoa beat Fiji 39-29 to secure third place in the quadrangular tournament.

New Zealand 43 (Luke Jacobson 2, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Will Jordan, Tamati Tua, Tom Christie tries; Tiaan Falcon 5 con, pen) Australia 6 (Harry Nucifora 2 pen) HT: 29-6

- NZ Herald