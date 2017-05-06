Rugby: Springbok star Bryan Habana denies reports of his death in Paris drive-by shooting

Bryan Habana has posted a video on Twitter with the message that he is "doing well", after reports that he had been killed in France.

The 33-year-old felt compelled to refute rumours of his demise as concerned followers reached out to check he was okay.

Habana is currently in France enjoying a holiday - although he seems pretty miffed about the whole affair in his video message to fans.

"Hello guys, Bryan Habana here," he says on the short recording, "just to check in with you all.

"Apparently there has been, or is, a massive rumour or false story going around that I have been killed. As you can see I'm all alive and doing well and enjoying the south of France.

@Jody_Jenneker appreciate the concern bud. Absolutely ludicrous — Bryan Habana (@BryanHabana) May 4, 2017

"Unbelievably disturbing that people can do stuff out there that has a massive impact on people's lives, and stuff like this is actually just unbelievable."

The original article appears to have been posted online by a website calling itself 'Houston News' and featuring a hodge-podge of news and feature articles.

@BryanHabana just saw someone post about you dying on facebook please confirm that you are not dead! there is nothing on the news — bradley cullingworth (@phatzz1011) May 4, 2017

While claiming that Habana had been shot in a drive-by killing in Paris, the report also included a quote credited to "Police" that the Springboks star had been "strangled to death".

Cracks can also be seen - in every sense - in the Sport section of the website, which contains articles with headlines such as "Usain Bolt announces retirement from athletics" and "Queen Elizabeth II places ban on EPL".

Habana is South Africa's record try scorer and his eight tries in the Springboks' triumphant 2007 World Cup campaign equalled Jonah Lomu's tournament record.

Currently at French side Toulon, whom he joined in 2013, Habana has 15 tries from 47 matches.

