Rugby: Liam Squire injury adds to All Blacks injury worries

All Blacks loose forwards depth face another test, after Liam Squire left the field injured during the first half of the southerners' Super Rugby encounter with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

With national team skipper Kieran Read already sidelined with a broken thumb and veteran blindside Jerome Kaino undergoing knee surgery, Squire loomed as an important cog in the loose forward mix against the British & Irish Lions next month.

But 10 minutes into this morning's encounter, he needed strapping on a swollen thumb and was forced from the field 10 minutes later, replaced by Gareth Evans.

Highlanders centre Malakai Fekitoa also sent a scare through the Highlanders and All Blacks ranks, when he left for a concussion test midway through the first half, but he later returned to the fray.

- NZ Herald