Rugby: Charlie Ngatai to play first match in a year

Almost a year to the day since he last pulled on a Chiefs jersey, Charlie Ngatai is set to return to Super Rugby on his home park.

Ngatai headlines a group of reinforcements that will bolster the Chiefs for Saturday's clash with the Reds in New Plymouth, hoping to help their side improve after a couple of patchy performances.

The midfielder has been missing from the Chiefs ranks since May 7, 2016, after suffering a head knock in a match against the Highlanders.

After 11 months spent battling concussion symptoms and contemplating giving away the game, Ngatai returned to club rugby last month and will on Saturday start at second-five eight at Yarrow Stadium, where he plies his trade at provincial level for Taranaki.

And the 26-year-old isn't the only long-term absentee set to make his season debut, with hooker Nathan Harris being named in the reserves. The 25-year old has diligently worked his way back from a knee injury sustained last August and will provide cover for Hika Elliot.

In addition to that pair, Chiefs coach Dave Rennie will welcome back halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow and lock Brodie Retallick, with the All Black pair rested from last week's unconvincing win over the Sunwolves.

Chiefs team to play the Reds on Saturday night:

1. Kane Hames

2. Hika Elliot

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Dominic Bird

5. Brodie Retallick

6. Mitchell Brown

7. Sam Cane (c)

8. Michael Leitch

9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow

10. Aaron Cruden (c)

11. James Lowe

12. Charlie Ngatai

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Toni Pulu

15. Damian McKenzie

Reserves: Nathan Harris, Atu Moli, Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Taleni Seu, Liam Messam, Jonathan Taumateine, Sam McNicol, Shaun Stevenson

- NZ Herald